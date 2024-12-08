US President-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end "the madness", prompting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and the Kremlin to list their conditions.

"Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, adding that Kiev had lost some 400,000 soldiers. "There should be an immediate ceasefire, and negotiations should begin."

"I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!" Trump added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's message on Sunday, saying peace was not just a piece of paper, but needed guarantees.

"When we talk about effective peace with Russia, we must first and foremost talk about effective guarantees for peace. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else," he said on X.

"It (the war) cannot simply end with a piece of paper and a few signatures. A ceasefire without guarantees can be reignited at any moment, as Putin has already done before. To ensure that Ukrainians no longer suffer losses, we must guarantee the reliability of peace and not turn a blind eye to occupation."

NATO withdrawal

Trump also said in an interview aired on Sunday he would "absolutely" consider leaving NATO if allies didn't "pay their bills."

"They have to pay their bills," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press," saying he would "absolutely" consider taking the United States out of the alliance unless members are "treating us fairly."

Trump has long complained that European and Canadian governments in the mutual defence bloc are freeloading on military spending by the US, by far the most powerful partner in NATO.

NATO and its member governments say a majority of countries in the bloc are now hitting voluntary targets for military spending due in part to pressure from Trump in his first term.