Istanbul's Fatih district erupted in celebration over the weekend, hundreds of jubilant Syrians raised flags, shouted chants, and shared tears while marking a long-awaited moment of freedom.

For many, the end of Bashar al Assad's regime signified the end of years of struggle and displacement.

"We have no words to express how we feel. We've been waiting for this moment for 13 years," said Aya, a 27-year-old who fled Syria in 2011. Her voice was filled with both joy and relief as she spoke to TRT World.

The 13-year long brutal war in Syria began in March 2011, sparked by peaceful anti-government protests in the Daraa province.

A brutal crackdown by Assad's regime, backed by Russia and Iran, soon escalated into a full-scale war, with the government's forces gaining ground in recent years.

The United Nations Human Rights office estimates that at least 306,887 civilians were killed between March 1, 2011 and March 31, 2021 in Syria due to the conflict.

The war has forced more than 14 million Syrians to flee their homes, seeking refuge in over 130 countries.

The vast majority, however, have sought shelter in neighboring countries, particularly in Türkiye, which now hosts over three million Syrian refugees.

Six decades of iron rule

Referencing the Assad family's long grip on Syria, Aya said, "Maybe I've been waiting for this moment for 13 years, but my family, my grandparents, have been waiting for more than 60 years. It's not just about getting rid of Bashar al-Assad, but also his father, his regime, and all the oppressors."

Sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria, which began with a 1963 coup, ended as opposition forces seized control of the capital, Damascus on Sunday.

Aya said she hasn't been able to sleep for the past week due to the overwhelming excitement. This came after armed anti-regime groups launched a surprise attack on the Syrian regime forces in northern Aleppo on November 27. The lightning offensive, lasting just 11 days, led to Assad's downfall.

The speed of the offensive, which saw the fall of cities like Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Daraa and Suwayda, marked a historic turning point in the long-running war in Syria

For many Syrians, the moment symbolised not only the collapse of the regime, but also the possibility of rebuilding their homeland after years of violence and displacement.

Scenes of joy

At the Fatih Mosque, young Syrian girls shared their excitement, hope, and joy with TRT World, overjoyed by the unexpected news of Assad's fall. The atmosphere was electric. Families waved flags, children danced, and elders shed tears of joy.

Chants of freedom and unity echoed through the air, blending with prayers of gratitude. Food stalls handed out free sweets to passersby, while people spontaneously took the opportunity to speak, reflecting on the sacrifices that made this victory possible.

Among the celebrants in Fatih was Muhammad, who fled Syria in 2011 and has been living in Istanbul ever since. Holding a Syrian pre-Baath regime flag, he reflected on his years of displacement and the sense of relief he felt upon hearing the news.

"For 13 years, I've carried the weight of what we left behind—our home, our community, and our sense of security. Today, it feels like a new chapter has started," he said to TRT World.

During the celebrations, many young Syrians carried flags with the image of Abdul Baset al Sarout, the footballer who became a symbol of resistance in the early days of the Syrian uprising.

Al Sarout, known for his role in leading opposition forces and his powerful voice, inspired many with his unwavering fight for freedom, said Halima.

His death in 2019 after battling with regime troops left a profound impact, she added, and his image now serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of a free Syria.

For many youth, carrying his flag is a tribute to his legacy and the continuing struggle for justice and peace in their homeland.

The celebrations in Fatih serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Syrian people—a community that has faced unimaginable adversity yet continues to dream of a future marked by freedom, dignity, and peace.

Living alone in Istanbul, Fatma wishes her father could be with her to share in the joy—so she could hug him and celebrate together. He lives in a different part of Türkiye.

It's a poignant reminder of the separation and sacrifices that come with displacement, where moments of happiness are often bittersweet, marked by the absence of loved ones left behind.

Duty to rebuild

The fall of the Assad regime has ignited conversations about the possibility of returning to Syria. For some, the idea of rebuilding their homeland is exhilarating, but also daunting.

Aya, originally from Hama, reflects on the devastation her hometown endured.

"Our village became uninhabitable decades ago, with entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. If we don't return, who will rebuild those homes from scratch?"

The fall of the Assad regime carries immense symbolic weight for Syrians, especially those from Hama, a city scarred by one of the darkest chapters in modern Arab history in 1982 as Hafez al-Assad, Bashar's father, launched the brutal Hama Massacre.

The regime's assault on the city resulted in the deaths or disappearances of between 10,000 and 40,000 people, as the attack stretched over weeks, leaving the city devastated and in ruins.

Aya expresses a deep longing to return to her homeland. "It's not just about living there. If no one is willing to go back, who will be left to rebuild what's been lost?"