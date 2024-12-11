US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Tom Barrack, founder of Capital Colony and prominent businessman, as ambassador to Türkiye.

"I am pleased to announce that Tom Barrack will serve as our next Ambassador to Türkiye," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

"He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," he added.

Known for his close ties to Trump, Barrack previously chaired his 2017 inaugural committee and was a key advisor to his 2016 presidential campaign.

"Congratulations, Tom!" Trump said.

Who is Tom Barrack?

Barrack, 77, was born in Los Angeles to Lebanese immigrants. He got his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California in 1969 and his JD from the University of San Diego in 1972.

He kicked off his career in real estate investment in 1976 as president of Dunn International Corporation. In 1991, he founded Colony Capital, a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

Politically, he served as deputy undersecretary of the US Department of the Interior during the Reagan administration from 1982 to 1983.

Barrack became friends with Trump in the 1980s when he sold Trump a stake in a New York Department store.