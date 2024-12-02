WORLD
Trump names his daughter's father-in-law as senior adviser on Middle East
Massad Boulos ‘is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East,' president-elect says on Truth Social.
Boulos is yet another name from Trump’s inner family to work with in his upcoming second term. / Photo: AP
December 2, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday that Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos will serve as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Massad, who is also the father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, "is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," he added.

"Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!" he wrote.

Boulos is yet another name from Trump’s inner family to work with in his upcoming second term.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he nominated Charles Kushner, a prominent New Jersey businessman, to serve as ambassador to France.

Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, a son-in-law of Trump who served as a senior adviser during his presidency.

