TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iran aim to reach $30B in bilateral trade
‘We are also trying to strengthen border crossings and markets between the two countries,’ says Turkish Trade Minister.
Türkiye, Iran aim to reach $30B in bilateral trade
Bolat noted that they want to revive the preferential trade agreement signed with Iran in 2015 and implement a comprehensive agreement on tourism./ Photo: AA
December 12, 2024

Iran and Türkiye are working hard to reach a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said.

After meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of his visit to the capital Tehran for the 29th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Bolat said Türkiye wants to renew its energy agreement with Iran, according to a statement released by the Iranian Presidency on Wednesday.

Pointing out that they will modernise the border gates to facilitate the common customs trade between the two countries, Bolat said: “We are trying to open two more border gates with Iran.”

"We are also trying to strengthen border crossings and markets between the two countries,” he added.

RelatedIran needs $100 billion for economic growth, says president

Strengthening relations

Bolat noted that they also want to revive the preferential trade agreement signed with Iran in 2015 and implement a comprehensive agreement on tourism.

Pezeshkian said he has always emphasised the necessity and importance of strengthening relations between Islamic countries and that they discussed this in their meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We should solve the problems among us in a brotherly manner and strengthen the power of the Islamic world in a practical way,” he said, adding that Islamic countries would benefit from sharing their capacities with each other, from trade markets to transportation routes and other potentials.

Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us