A Florida woman has been charged with threatening her health insurance provider during a phone conversation after police say she uttered the same words found on the bullet casings used in the killing of an insurance executive in New York.

Briana Boston, 42, told a representative of Blue Cross Blue Shield, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next", as they ended a phone call on Tuesday in which she unsuccessfully challenged the company's denial of her insurance claim, Lakeland police say a recording shows.

According to police, when Boston was questioned by officers on Wednesday, she told them she used the words because "it is what is in the news right now."

She told officers she owns no guns and is accused of adding that insurance companies "are evil" and "deserve karma."

Boston was arrested and charged with threatening to conduct an act of terrorism.

She was being held without bail on Friday at the Polk County jail. Court records do not show whether she has an attorney and a phone listing at her home address was disconnected.

The charge is a second-degree felony, which could be punished by up to 15 years in prison if she is convicted.

'Delay, deny, defend'

The words "delay," "deny", and "depose" were written on the casings left at the scene of the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City street on December 4.

The words reflect the "delay, deny, defend" strategy some insurance companies use in dealing with expensive claims: Delay the decision, deny the claim and aggressively defend themselves.

Luigi Mangione, 26, is charged with murder in Thompson's killing.

The company said Mangione wasn't a customer of the insurer.

The healthcare sector has reassessed security measures due to an uptick in violent crime over the last 18 months, Reuters reported, with UnitedHealthcare and rivals CVS Health and Cigna removing photos of their leadership from their websites following the shooting.