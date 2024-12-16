Vin Arfuso, the man behind the groundbreaking documentary Walled Off, is on a mission to reshape perceptions of Palestine.

Growing up in New York, Arfuso began his career as a production assistant, eventually working his way up to creating his own projects. By the time he embarked on Walled Off, he had a wealth of experience shooting for musical artists and fashion models while developing his voice as a storyteller.

The film, set against the backdrop of British street artist Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, sought to connect American audiences with the Palestinian experience through an accessible and visually engaging narrative.

"I always wanted to make a Palestinian documentary," Arfuso told Anadolu in an interview at the 15th TRT International Documentary Awards, emphasising the deeply personal inspiration behind the project.

"Prior to Oct. 7, nobody knew anything about Palestine," he said. "If they did, it was either as helpless victims or terrorists. But there was no in-between of humanity. No one talked about doctors, lawyers, gym teachers, musicians, just humanity. That’s what I wanted to show."

Filming in Palestine was fraught with challenges, including the confiscation of his camera equipment.

"When we landed in Tel Aviv, our bags were withheld," said Arfuso.

"They said, ‘This bag didn’t make it,’ and asked for the address to send it to. But if you give them an address in the occupied West Bank, they question you. We were only there for 10 days, and the equipment trickled in over time, so I shot some scenes on my iPhone."

Despite these hurdles, Walled Off – released in 2022 – struck a chord with audiences around the globe.

“There are some beautifully cinematic documentaries out there, but that wasn’t what I was going for. The best part about Walled Off is that it’s raw and real,” said Arfuso.

A company for Palestinians, by Palestinians'

The film also played a pivotal role in launching Watermelon Pictures, a distribution company focused on Palestinian stories.

“Hamza (Ali, co-founder of Watermelon Pictures) reached out to me after I put Walled Off on my website in March 2023,” Arfuso said. “He told me, ‘I think it’s one of the best documentaries I’ve seen in terms of communicating the idea to Americans.’ That’s how Watermelon Pictures was born. It’s a company for Palestinians, by Palestinians.”

Arfuso sees the company as a challenge to Hollywood’s traditional narratives.

“The fact that it’s a Palestinian-led company makes it a thorn in the side of the pro-Israeli Hollywood narrative,” he said. “Watermelon Pictures also highlights pro-Palestinian Jewish and Israeli voices. Most Americans don’t know those perspectives exist. When they see an Israeli person saying ‘Free Palestine,’ it challenges the idea that Palestinians are just anti-Semitic.”

The project gained additional credibility through support from figures like Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and Kweku Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

“It’s easier to dismiss me as a half-Palestinian kid from New York,” Arfuso noted. “But when someone like Mandela or Roger Waters stands with you, it’s harder to ignore.”

US complicit in Israel's Gaza genocide

Reflecting on US politics, Arfuso did not hold back his critique, saying President Joe Biden was responsible for everything that happened in Gaza, where Israel's genocide is continuing for a second year, having claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and destroyed millions more.

"In 2020, we were made to believe that things would improve when Trump lost. A lot of Arabs were conned into supporting him," he said.

"But the dichotomy of US propaganda is clear: the people they say care about you often lead you to the road to hell. (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu couldn’t do anything without US support, and Biden has perpetuated some of the worst things we’ve ever seen."

As Walled Off continues to resonate with audiences, Arfuso remains focused on using his platform to spark critical conversations: "For me, it’s about humanising people who have been dehumanized for too long."