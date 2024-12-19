WORLD
Two traffic accidents kill dozens in southeastern Afghanistan
The accidents on Wednesday evening took place along the Kabul-Kandahar highway in the southeastern Ghazni province.
The accidents on Wednesday in Ghazni province, which both involved buses, injured another 76 people. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 19, 2024

At least 52 people were killed and 56 others injured in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan, officials of the interim Taliban administration have said.

Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, a Taliban spokesman, said on Thursday that the first collision took place in the Nani area of the Andar district when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck.

The injured were taken to the capital Kabul for treatment.

The second accident, involving a cargo vehicle and an oil tanker, was reported in the Shahbaz area of the city of Ghazni, along the same highway.

"We urge the relevant authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into the incidents, identify the causes, and take necessary actions to prevent such tragedies in the future," said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"These incidents have deeply disturbed and saddened us."

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, with poor infrastructure exacerbated by decades of war that ended when foreign troops left in 2021 and the Taliban took over.

RelatedTraffic accident in southern Afghanistan leaves 21 dead and 38 injured
SOURCE:Reuters
