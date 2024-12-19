WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNGA seeks ICJ opinion on Israel's obligations to aid Palestinians
The resolution reiterates the call for the realisation of Palestine’s right to self-determination, urging all parties to uphold their obligations under international law.
UNGA seeks ICJ opinion on Israel's obligations to aid Palestinians
Israel has tightly controlled aid going into the the besieged enclave since the outbreak of its genocidal war. / Photo: Reuters
December 19, 2024

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to assess Israel's obligations to assist Palestinians, amid accusations the Israeli government systematically hinders Gaza aid.

The UN's full membership voted on Thursday to request an ICJ advisory opinion which, though not binding, can serve to heighten pressure on countries - as happened in July when it said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is "illegal" and needed to end.

The resolution seeking the advisory opinion from the UN's top court was brought by Norway, and co-sponsored by Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia among others. It won backing from 137 countries, while 12 objected, and 22 abstained.

The ICJ will be asked to consider what Israel is obliged to do to "ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population."

"It is just a catastrophe that the international community has not been able to respond adequately," Norway's deputy foreign minister Andreas Kravik told AFP, claiming Israel "has just not been collaborating with the UN... but also with other NGOs."

"There is not a lack of willingness on the part of the international community to provide humanitarian assistance, but we're just not getting access, and we're not getting the collaboration we need in order to be effective," he said.

RelatedThere is no alternative to UNRWA: World deplores Israel’s ban on aid agency

'Enough is enough'

"We can no longer tolerate impediments that hinder humanitarian access and disrupt planned operations to Palestinians under illegal occupation," he said, describing the resolution as a way to "unequivocally" say "enough is enough."

The resolution demands that Israel cease actions impeding the delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and to respect the rights of international organisations operating in the region.

Noting the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing "vital" assistance to Palestinians, it urged full implementation of the agency’s recommendations to ensure neutrality and effectiveness in its work.

The resolution also called "upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination."

Warning against any "actions that could weaken the critical role of the United Nations in conflict resolution," it urged "support initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine."

It requested on "a priority basis and with the utmost urgency" the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion to address Israel's legal obligations in the region.

RelatedLegal challenges to Israel's UNRWA ban expected as outrage grows
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us