Influenza outbreak: Japan reports thousands of cases across country
Flu cases have hit 718,000 this season, with experts linking the rise to reduced exposure and weakened immunity from the coronavirus pandemic.
The current outbreak will peak around January, urging the public to take precautionary measures, such as washing their hands and wearing masks. / Photo: AP
December 21, 2024

Following an influenza outbreak, Japan reported thousands of cases across the country, local media has reported.

Some 94,259 flu patients were reported in one week up to December 15 in 5,000 hospitals and clinics across the country, according to NHK on Saturday.

Total cases in the country have now reached 718,000 in the current season.

The head of the influenza panel at the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases, Ishida Tadashi, warned that case counts will be high this season because people were less exposed to the flu virus during the coronavirus pandemic and lack immunity, according to the broadcaster.

Ishida said that the current outbreak will peak around January, urging the public to take precautionary measures, such as washing their hands and wearing masks.

