The Syrian Interim Government Saturday appointed Asaad Hassan al Shaibani as its new foreign minister, according to the ruling General Command.

Al Shaibani previously served as the head of Political Affairs for the civilian administration in Idlib province.

In this role, he managed relations with representatives of foreign governments and institutions and oversaw coordination with UN agencies and international aid organisations.

Born in 1987 in Hasakah, Shaibani moved to the capital with his family, where he graduated from Damascus University in 2009 with a degree in English Language and Literature.

Shaibani was involved in the Syrian uprising in 2011, joining the grassroots movement that called for freedom and challenged the regime's authority.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters and Syrian National Army forces captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.​​​​​​​