Israeli opposition leaders have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging negotiations to reach a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinians.

Yair Lapid, a former premier and leader of the Yesh Atid Party, said on Sunday that Netanyahu’s government imposes new conditions during talks to reach a deal to return Israelis held captive in Gaza.

“We have nothing left to achieve in Gaza; we need to start preparing for the day after the war and bring back 100 hostages,” he told the public broadcaster KAN.

“Once the war ends, we can return to Gaza and do what we need to do,” he said. “Now, we need to stop the war and finalise a deal to bring all the hostages back.”

The opposition leader said that Netanyahu does not want to end the war in Gaza fearing that it would lead to his government collapse.

“Netanyahu is placing political interests ahead of the return of hostages and Israel's security,” Lapid said.

'The deal can be done'

Avigdor Lieberman, a former defence minister and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party, also criticised the Israeli premier for failing to finalise a prisoner swap deal.

“The deal can be done, and all hostages can be freed,” he told Maariv newspaper.

He also slammed the government for promoting a law that allows military service exemptions while opposing the establishment of an official commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

“This is an illegitimate government that sacrifices Israel’s security interests for the sake of its coalition,” Lieberman declared.

Israeli media reported progress in indirect talks with Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.