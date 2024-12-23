Tens of thousands protested in Belgrade to demand that Serbian leaders take responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof killing people.

Sunday's protest, which was organised by students, started with 15 minutes of silence as a tribute to the victims of the incident.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed on November 1 when the roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station. A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

The silence was followed by "half-hour noise" when demonstrators blew whistles and vuvuzelas to deliver a deafening noise.

The rally at Belgrade's Slavija Square, one of the largest in recent years, was called by students and farmer unions.

“We are all under the canopy,” read one of the banners displayed at the main Belgrade square.

According to an interior ministry statement, up to 29,000 people attended the protest.

"The state is children's property" and "Protests are exams" read some of the banners carried by demonstrators who have demanded that the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor resign and that those found responsible be prosecuted.

"The government has to fulfill every demand that students have and that is putting all the accountable people for that tragedy on trial," 24-year-old software engineer Lazar told AFP.

Another rally was held in the southern city of Nis.

"At this moment, supporting these young people is the most important thing", Nenad Radovanovic", a pensioner, told AFP.

Students have called for legal proceedings to be dropped against demonstrators and for the prosecution of assailants who have attacked the protesters in previous protests.

President Aleksandar Vucic, who said he "doesn’t really care" about Saturday's protests, assessed the demonstration as a "significantly large gathering."

Subsidies for young people

In an Instagram video post from the presidency building, close to the protest site, allegedly during the event, Vucic remarked that he was "ready" to hear the protester's demands.

"These people are opposition-oriented, and I have always been willing to hear what they think, how they think, and what they believe is important for our country," Vucic said.

In a bid to calm the protests, the authorities over past weeks promised various subsidies for young people.

On Friday, the government announced plans to close schools early for the winter holidays.

Students continued to protest, however. Almost all faculties at state universities across the country are blockaded by students.

"I am here because enough is enough. We all took to the streets because this does not make sense what is being done in this country", said architect Daria Poljolka, 27.