Bangladesh asked India to facilitate the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka, the South Asian nation's top diplomat has said.

"We sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for the judicial process," Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters in Dhaka on Monday, according to state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta (BSS) news agency.

Hasina, 77, fled to India on August 5 following a popular uprising against the alleged atrocities and oppression during her 15-year rule.

More than 700 people, mostly youth, were killed during the student-led uprising, which led to the formation of a transitional government.

Back home in Dhaka, Hasina is facing many cases, including alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

An extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists, according to Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"We have a prisoner exchange agreement with India. It will be carried out under that agreement," Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the transitional government since August 08.

India has maintained cautious silence on the stay of Hasina, which New Delhi had said was "for the moment."

Bilateral relations between the two South Asian neighbours have spiralled down with Dhaka accusing Indian media of running "propaganda" against Bangladesh.

After Indian media started giving space to Hasina's alleged statement, Yunus had told New Delhi to keep the former prime minister silent.

In a turn of events since August, India sent its first high-level delegation to Bangladesh early this month.

Yunus had told Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri that Hasina's stay in India "creates tensions."

Dhaka has expressed its displeasure over the killings of Bangladeshi nationals by Indian forces along the border. India justifies these actions by labelling the victims as smugglers, but Dhaka has urged New Delhi to take "visible and effective" measures to end the violence.

The two nations share a 4,096-kilometre (2,545-mile) land border, one of the longest in the world.

Separately, to pave the way for the first general elections in the post-Hasina era, transitional government head Yunus has requested time until 2026 to implement necessary reforms in government institutions.

The interim government, along with the student movement behind the uprising, claimed that Hasina's 15-year rule had eroded all democratic institutions. They argued that implementing reforms was essential to ensure a free and fair election.