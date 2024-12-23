WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan welcomes reopening of Saudi embassy in Kabul
Authorities in Afghanistan say they are optimistic that the embassy's reopening will expand relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Taliban authorities say the reopening of the embassy will help addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner. / Photo: AP
December 23, 2024

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the reopening of Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy in Kabul said on X that it was resuming the mission's activities "based on the government's keenness to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people".

A deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, Zia Ahmad Takal, said: "We welcome the reopening of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul and assure them that the ministry will cooperate in all matters and pay close attention to their safety."

Takal said authorities were optimistic that the embassy's reopening would expand relations and cooperation between the two countries, while also addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner.

No country formally recognises the interim Taliban administration, although a number of countries have diplomatic relations with them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
