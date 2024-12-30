WORLD
Croatia’s presidential election heads to second round
Zoran Milanovic and Dragan Primorac will face off in Croatia's presidential election runoff on January 12 after Milanovic led but failed to secure an outright victory in the first round.
Croatia's presidential election heads to second round
Croatia's outgoing President and Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Zoran Milanovic (R) speaks as he stands next to his wife Sanja Music Milanovic (L) on stage at his headquarters in Zagreb, on December 29, 2024. / Photo: AFP
December 30, 2024

Croatia's incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, supported by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), fell just short of winning in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday despite leading his closest rival by around 30 percentage points.

According to unofficial results announced by the State Electoral Commission (DIP), 99.67 percent of the votes have been counted.

Although exit polls initially showed Milanovic with more than 50 percent of the vote, the yet-to-be-finalized results indicate he secured 49.1 percent.

His opponent in the second round will be Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and former education minister, who received 19.4 percent of the vote.

While the SDP experienced both joy and disappointment, HDZ representatives acknowledged that they did not expect such a significant gap but emphasized that the second round represents a fresh start.

If the results are confirmed, Milanovic and Primorac will face off in a run-off on January 12.

SOURCE:AA
