Two people were injured in a small plane crash at Stuttgart Airport leading to major disruption in air traffic, German newspaper BILD reported on Monday.

This is the fourth aviation incident reported within 48 hours, following the one in South Korea in which 179 people lost their lives.

The Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed a few hundred meters from the runway while approaching the airport on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, while a passenger was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was already dark and foggy around the airport when the accident took place.

Flights at Stuttgart Airport were suspended for about an hour and a half as a result of the emergency mission.

Airport police began investigations at the site of the accident, and experts from the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation were also called in.

The Stuttgart crash occurred amid a troubling series of aviation incidents over the past few days that have sparked concerns about safety in the industry.

On Christmas Day, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau in western Kazakhstan after veering off course, reportedly caught between Russian air defence firing and Ukrainian drone activity in southern Russia. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, while 29 passengers survived.

In Canada, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines caught fire upon landing in Halifax on Saturday. Although the incident caused panic, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated without fatalities.

In South Korea, the country experienced its worst aviation disaster on Sunday when a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people crashed while attempting to land, leaving 179 dead. Only two crew members survived, sustaining moderate to severe injuries.

On the same day, a KLM flight from Oslo to Amsterdam was diverted to Sandefjord airport following a loud noise. The aircraft veered off the runway at low speed, but all 176 passengers and six crew members emerged unharmed.

These incidents have raised significant concerns about aviation safety.