Braverman's Italy-Türkiye border faux pas leaves everyone stunned
UK's former Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comment about visiting a non-existent land border between Italy and Türkiye quickly went viral, sparking online mockery and drawing attention to her controversial political career.
The geography error by Suella Braverman sparked a wave of sarcastic commentary online. / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2025

Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sparked widespread ridicule after erroneously claiming to have visited a non-existent "land border between Italy and Türkiye."

During an appearance on London-based LBC radio, Braverman discussed border control measures aimed at curbing migration.

She said, “Italy has reinforced its borders. They built a wall. I went to see that wall on the land border between Italy and Türkiye.”

Her comment quickly drew mockery, as Italy and Türkiye are separated by more than 1,300 kilometres and do not share a land border.

The mix-up left social media users scratching their heads and prompted a wave of sarcastic responses.

Geography lessons

Former Conservative MP Sir Michael Take took to social media and sarcastically remarked that people were overreacting to her mistake. He went further, suggesting she should have said, “Italy had built [a wall] on its border with Syria.”

Separately, award-winning broadcaster and author Carol Vorderman questioned Braverman’s statement, wondering what was she on when she made that statement. She asked, “Next geography lesson from the Flat Earth Society?”

Braverman later attempted to clarify her statement, admitting on X (formerly Twitter) that she had meant Greece’s land border with Türkiye.

“And, obviously I meant Greece’s land border with Turkey [Türkiye] which I was honoured to visit,” she wrote.

However, her clarification did not stop the flood of mockery directed at her, and critics questioned her controversial political career.

The former Home Secretary has faced a series of controversies throughout her political career.

Following her dismissal from the Cabinet in November 2023, Braverman remains a divisive figure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
