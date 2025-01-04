WORLD
Cartoonist quits Washington Post over rejected Trump, Bezos sketch
Ann Telnaes says her cartoon criticises tech and media chief executives for trying to curry favour with Trump.
Bezos caused a stir just ahead of the presidential election when he broke with years of tradition and ruled against the Post endorsing a candidate. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 4, 2025

An award-winning political cartoonist for The Washington Post has announced her resignation after a cartoon depicting the newspaper's billionaire owner grovelling before Donald Trump was rejected.

Ann Telnaes posted on Substack late Friday that this was the first time she "had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at."

"The cartoon that was killed criticises the billionaire tech and media chief executives who have been doing their best to curry favour with incoming President-elect Trump," she added.

The cartoon — which she included in her post — depicts Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as well as Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and other media and tech moguls, kneeling and holding up bags of money before a massive Trump.

Also shown is a prostrated Mickey Mouse, the symbol of the Disney Company, which owns ABC News.

Telnaes wrote that while previous sketches of hers had been rejected, this was the first time that had happened because of her "point of view."

"That's a game changer... and dangerous for a free press," she said.

Washington Post's response

The Washington Post, whose slogan is "democracy dies in darkness," said Telnaes's work had not been rejected due to any "malign force."

"We had just published a column on the same topic as the cartoon and had already scheduled another column — this one a satire — for publication," editorial page editor David Shipley said in a statement.

"The only bias was against repetition."

As Trump prepares for his January 20 inauguration, after having defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November, there are signs that top CEOs, including in the media, are eager to build good relations.

A stream of senior moguls, from Apple CEO Tim Cook to Bezos Zuckerberg, have travelled to meet Trump at his Florida estate.

Elon Musk, owner of influential social media platform X and the world's richest person, is one of the president-elect's closest advisors.

Amazon and Meta have both announced $1 million donations to Trump's inauguration fund, as reportedly has Apple's Cook in a personal capacity.

Bezos caused a stir just ahead of the presidential election when he broke with years of tradition and ruled against the Post endorsing a candidate.

Telnaes, who has won the Pulitzer Prize and other awards for her work, has worked for the Post since 2008.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
