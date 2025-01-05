WORLD
Winter storm won't delay Trump election certification process — Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson says The Electoral Count Act requires the certification in Congress to be on January 6 at 1 pm, saying they will be in the chamber to make sure it's done regardless of the weather.
The certification process, usually a formality, was upended four years ago when supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol in a bid to halt the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 5, 2025

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that the massive winter storm moving across the United States will not keep the US Congress from meeting on Monday to formally certify Republican Donald Trump's election as president.

"The Electoral Count Act requires this on January 6 at 1 pm - so, whether we're in a blizzard or not, we're going to be in that chamber making sure this is done," Johnson told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" in an interview on Sunday.

Johnson said he hoped there would be full attendance despite the storm and that he had encouraged lawmakers to stay in the city.

Forecasts called for heavy snow and high winds from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said. Severe weather advisories were issued across the eastern half of the country, including blizzard warnings in parts of Kansas.

In Washington, mixed snow and sleet accumulations were expected to be between 7 to 18 cm, promising a difficult commute and possible closings of schools, government and businesses.

Bad winter weather can wreak havoc in the Washington metropolitan area, which has seen mild winters in recent decades and has, at times, been unprepared for accumulations of snow or ice. The city ordered public schools closed on Monday and school cancellations were also announced in several suburban Virginia counties. School systems in neighbouring Maryland were likely to follow suit.

RelatedTrump throws support behind Mike Johnson to stay on as US House Speaker

'No change in schedule'

Members of the US Senate and House of Representatives returned to Washington on Friday after the winter break, and Republicans gathered on Saturday with Johnson to discuss legislative priorities.

Republicans won control of both chambers in November's election. Other leaders stressed they were not contemplating a weather delay.

"No change to the schedule," said Lauren Fine, Communications Director for Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

The certification process, usually a formality, was upended four years ago when supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol in a bid to halt the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election.

Biden and the Democrats say they will honour the 2024 election results and proceed with certification.

SOURCE:Reuters
