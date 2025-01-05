Israel has helped a former soldier flee Brazil after legal action was initiated against him by a group accusing Israel of war crimes in besieged Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it had helped the former soldier escape Brazil on a commercial flight after what it described as "anti-Israel elements" sought an investigation last week.

It warned Israelis against posting on social media about their military service.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, named for a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israel in Gaza, said Brazilian authorities had launched an investigation into the soldier after it filed a complaint based on video footage, geolocation data and photographs showing him taking part in the destruction of civilian homes.

The foundation described the move as a "pivotal step toward accountability for crimes committed in Gaza" during nearly 15 months of the war.

Brazilian media reported on Saturday that the investigation was ordered by an on-call federal judge in Brazil's Federal District. The decision was issued on December 30 but first reported over the weekend.

'Affront to Brazil's sovereignty'

In a statement, HRF condemned the soldier's escape, accusing Israel of orchestrating his departure to obstruct justice.

"There are also indications that evidence is being destroyed," the statement said. "This is not only a scandal but an affront to Brazil's sovereignty and rule of law. Israel has employed similar tactics before."

The organisation called on Brazilian authorities "to fulfil their responsibilities, protect their judicial process, and ensure justice prevails."

HRF is an organisation that advocates for justice, human rights, and accountability for violations of international law, particularly in contexts involving armed conflict and alleged war crimes.

The Brazil case raised the prospect that rank-and-file Israeli troops could also face prosecution while abroad.

The escape follows a series of similar incidents involving Israeli soldiers abroad. Last month, a Palestinian advocacy group in Sri Lanka called for the arrest of an active-duty Israeli soldier spotted in the country, prompting his immediate evacuation by Israeli authorities, according to Israel's Channel 12.