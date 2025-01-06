WORLD
Stockholm University found guilty of discriminating against Turkish student
Sweden’s agency overseeing cases of discrimination rules in favour of Fatma Zehra Solmaz, who was denied an internship over Türkiye’s initial refusal to accept Sweden’s NATO bid.
The Turkish student faced discrimination during the Ankara-Stockholm tensions over NATO membership. / Photo: TRT World
January 6, 2025

“I would love to host you. However, since Türkiye does not allow Sweden to join NATO, I have to decline. Sorry!”

This was the response Fatma Zehra Solmaz received from Per Carlbring, a professor at Stockholm University’s Psychology Department, when she asked to be admitted fro an internship in 2022.

Her case of discrimination became the talk of the town after TRT World first reported it.

Speaking at the time, Solmaz described the professor’s response as being “based on political considerations” and “discriminatory if not completely racist.”

She filed a complaint with the authorities on December 5, 2022, and her case was confirmed a year later.

Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman (DO) confirmed that Stockholm University was guilty of discrimination, highlighting broader institutional accountability following its investigations.

The ombudsman declared Solmaz’s rejection a breach of Sweden’s anti-discrimination laws, the Swedish state broadcaster Sveriges Radio (SR) says.

It also rejected claims by the Stockholm University that the response was merely a “careless remark.”

“Mixing a simple citizen and student – who wishes to pursue her studies in the best conditions possible – with the political stance of the government of the country she’s from, is an infamous way of thinking and judging one’s skills and character,” Solmaz had written in her complaint.

RelatedSwedish professor punishes Turkish student over Sweden’s NATO bid

Apologies and promises of reform

Fatma Zehra Solmaz was a third-year undergraduate studying at the Department of Psychology at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul when she was accepted for a summer 2023 internship under a European scholarship programme.

Among the universities she was qualified to apply for was the Stockholm University. Yet, her inquiry with Carlbring was met with rejection, not on the basis of any valid reason but because of outright discrimination.

Speaking to TRT World after the incident, Fatma suggested her experience could be the “tip of the iceberg,” raising concerns that Carlbring may have discriminated against other students of different racial or ethnic backgrounds.

Fredrik Jonsson, head of the Psychology Department at Stockholm University, told TRT World that the department acted swiftly to address the issue “according to routines” once it was made public.

Fatma also received an apology from Torun Lindholm Ojmyr, deputy head of the psychology department, who stated that Carlbring admitted his behaviour was inappropriate and wrong, and that “several active measures are planned at the department going forward,” including “training on equal terms and the Swedish Discrimination Act.”

Professor Carlbring is currently continuing his work at Stockholm University. But after the online backlash, he deleted his social media presence.

Under Sweden’s Discrimination Act, companies and institutions are prohibited from discriminating against individuals based on ethnic affiliation, including presumed national origin.

The ombudsman’s decision is not legally binding but provides grounds for Solmaz to pursue compensation through a district court.

NATO tensions

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in May 2022, abandoning decades of military non-alignment following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

However, Türkiye – a NATO member for over 70 years – objected, citing Sweden and Finland’s tolerance and support of terrorist groups.

Türkiye ratified Finland’s application in March 2023, yet delayed Sweden’s approval, citing security concerns. Sweden’s NATO bid was eventually approved in January 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
