Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, citing "internal battles" that he said meant he "cannot be the best option" in the October election.

Trudeau has urged his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. Parliament will be prorogued — meaning suspended but not dissolved to avoid a snap election as sought by the Conservative opposition — until March 24.

The next federal election must take place before or on October 20 this year.

Here's who could become Canada's next prime minister:

Chrystia Freeland

Chrystia Freeland, long seen as Trudeau's top lieutenant, could become the next Canadian prime minister. She had been "at odds" with Trudeau about how to handle the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US and resigned as finance minister and deputy prime minister in December 2024.

Trump has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports if Ottawa does not halt what Trump calls a flow of irregular migrants and drugs in the US.

Freeland recently wrote a letter that was posted on social media in which she said she quit the government to protest Trudeau's plan to transfer her to another lesser cabinet role.

About two dozen Liberal lawmakers publicly urged Trudeau to resign after Freeland shocked Canadians with her resignation. She is pegged by some Liberal MPs as Trudeau's replacement.

"By design or by circumstance, her time of resignation has put her into the spotlight. And she appears to be the person around whom the caucus members can rally behind," Ontario Liberal MP Chandra Arya recently told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in a recent interview.

Mark Carney

The former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney could also take Liberal Party’s leadership role after Trudeau's resignation.

He has long been interested in entering politics and becoming Canada's PM. Trudeau wanted him in his government, most recently as finance minister.

Immediately after Trudeau announced his resignation, Carney thanked him in a social media post, saying: "Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for your leadership, for your many contributions to Canada, and for the sacrifices you and your family have made for public service."

"Wishing you the best for your next chapters."

According to Global News, Carney recently spoke with dozens of Liberal MPs, "seeking their advice and support for a run at the leadership of the federal Liberal Party, should that job come open in the coming days."

Pierre Poilievre

Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been riding a wave of popularity lately. On Monday, his party opened a 24-point lead over the Liberals on, according to the CBC, that also argued the Conservatives would "secure a landslide majority government if an election were held today."

According to crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket, Poilievre is leading with an 88 percent chance to be the next PM after the October election.

During his resignation announcement, Trudeau warned of Poilievre's policies, saying he has a "very small vision" for Canada, describing it as "stopping the fight against climate change," backing off on "strength in diversity" and "attacking journalists."

Poilievre in turn took too X to slam policies of Liberals, saying, "Every Liberal MP and leadership contender supported everything Trudeau did for nine years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another four years, just like Justin."

"The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada's promise," Poilievre said.