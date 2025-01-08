More than 12,300 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war in the last three years, a UN official told a UN meeting, noting a spike in casualties due to the use of drones, long-range missiles and glide bombs.

Russia, which is making territorial gains in Ukraine's east, has conducted regular attacks on faraway cities in recent months using such weapons.

This contributed to a 30 percent rise in civilian deaths to 574 in Ukraine between September-November 2024 compared to the previous year, according to UN data.

In total, the United Nations deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said on Wednesday more than 12,300 civilians had been killed in Ukraine including 650 children - although the UN has repeatedly said its tally is an undercount since it only includes deaths its teams have managed to verify.

"Russian armed forces intensified their operations to capture further territory in eastern Ukraine, with a severe impact on civilians in frontline areas," she told a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"We are deeply concerned by the impacts on civilians of the increased use of drones and the use of new weapons," she added, saying Russia had used 2,000 long-range drones in November.

These examples of increasing gross violations of international human rights law may represent war crimes, Al-Nashif told the Council.

Russia's delegate senior counsellor Evgeniy Ustinov said the report was biased and that it whitewashed Kiev's crimes. Moscow has denied committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko described Russia's recent actions against it as "calculated, cruel and designed to inflict maximum pain and destruction".

Related Russia claims advances, control of Berestove village in Ukraine's Kharkiv

'Limited available information'

Among the civilian deaths the UN documented were 35 deaths that occurred in Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kherson by video-piloted drones between September and November 2024.

Such drones, also known as first-person view drones, carry cameras to allow operators to distinguish between civilians and combatants on their screens.

Some civilians have also been killed in the Kursk region of Russia where Ukrainian troops have intensified an offensive that began in August, Al-Nashif said, citing Russian reports.

UN human rights monitors do not tally casualties from Russia due to lack of access to the country and limited publicly available information.

Meanwhile, 13 people were killed in a Russian aerial attack on the industrial city of Zaporizhzhiain central Ukraine, the regional governor said.

"Thirteen people were killed in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Governor Ivan Fedorov said in a statement on social media, revising up an earlier toll of one dead and 30 wounded.