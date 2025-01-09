TÜRKİYE
Erdogan urges Italy to lead in efforts for lifting Syria sanctions
January 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised the need for immediate action to support Syria's reconstruction efforts during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The leaders discussed the ongoing crisis in Syria, with Erdogan highlighting the potential benefits of lifting sanctions on the country and urging Italy to take a leading role in this process.

During the conversation, Erdogan highlighted the robust trade ties between Türkiye and Italy, noting that the two nations achieved a bilateral trade volume of $32 billion in 2024.

He expressed optimism about further enhancing this figure by expanding trade and investment, particularly in sectors like defence and energy.

The dialogue reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deepening cooperation across various fields and addressing shared challenges on the global stage.

