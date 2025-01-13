The wife of Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, said 31 members of her husband's family have been killed in the ongoing attacks.

On January 10, the Israeli army targeted the Al-Jadid Refugee Camp after surrounding an area with several journalists present.

Footage from the scene shows rescue workers rushing an injured person on a stretcher out of a building.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen running with his equipment to cover the attack. Moments later, he is struck by what appears to be gunfire.

He collapsed to the ground and was motionless within seconds.

Those nearby struggled to reach him, fearing they would also be targeted by Israeli gunfire.

Abu Nabhan’s wife, Beraa Ziyad Abdulhafiz Hamide, told Anadolu that her husband was just 25 years old. She said he had previously lived in the Al-Jadid Refugee Camp, northwest of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.

“Saed and I have a 15-month-old baby named Anas. Our child was born about a month before the Israeli attacks began,” she said.

A total of 31 members of Saed’s family were killed by Israeli forces, she added. The Israeli onslaught, which continues since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, have to date claimed over 46,000 lives in the blockaded enclave.

His friends said Abu Nabhan had little time to spend with his child due to the dire conditions in Gaza. They remembered him as a cheerful person.