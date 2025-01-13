WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel killed 31 family members of slain Anadolu journalist, his wife says
A total of 31 members of Saed Abu Nabhan's family were killed by Israeli forces as the Israeli onslaught claimed over 46,000 lives in Gaza.
Israel killed 31 family members of slain Anadolu journalist, his wife says
Friends of Saed Abu Nabhan, a 25-year-old father killed by Israeli army earlier this month, remember him as cheerful person. / Photo: AA
January 13, 2025

The wife of Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, said 31 members of her husband's family have been killed in the ongoing attacks.

On January 10, the Israeli army targeted the Al-Jadid Refugee Camp after surrounding an area with several journalists present.

Footage from the scene shows rescue workers rushing an injured person on a stretcher out of a building.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen running with his equipment to cover the attack. Moments later, he is struck by what appears to be gunfire.

He collapsed to the ground and was motionless within seconds.

Those nearby struggled to reach him, fearing they would also be targeted by Israeli gunfire.

RelatedWitnesses of occupation: Exhibition chronicles Gaza journalists' sacrifices

Abu Nabhan’s wife, Beraa Ziyad Abdulhafiz Hamide, told Anadolu that her husband was just 25 years old. She said he had previously lived in the Al-Jadid Refugee Camp, northwest of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.

“Saed and I have a 15-month-old baby named Anas. Our child was born about a month before the Israeli attacks began,” she said.

A total of 31 members of Saed’s family were killed by Israeli forces, she added. The Israeli onslaught, which continues since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, have to date claimed over 46,000 lives in the blockaded enclave.

His friends said Abu Nabhan had little time to spend with his child due to the dire conditions in Gaza. They remembered him as a cheerful person.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us