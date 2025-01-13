WORLD
Palestine warns of grave consequences from Israel's annexation of West Bank
The Palestinian FM accuses Israeli PM Netanyahu of exploiting violence to preserve political power amid calls to bring one million illegal settlers and expand settlement construction in the occupied territory.
Israeli Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf called for attracting one million illegal settlers to settle in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AFP
January 13, 2025

Palestine has warned of grave consequences from Israeli incitement to move its genocidal war from Gaza to the West Bank in preparation for annexing the occupied territory.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "deliberately preserving his coalition through privileges he offers to his partners in the extreme right at the expense of the West Bank."

"Netanyahu is using the cycle of violence as a political tool to remain in power and prolong the coalition at the expense of achieving calm and a political solution to the conflict that guarantees the security and stability of the region," it added in a statement on Monday.

The ministry called for an international action "to put an end to the abhorrent and prolonged occupation."

On Sunday, Israeli Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf called for attracting one million illegal settlers to settle in the occupied West Bank.

He also called on Netanyahu to "seize the current opportunity to expand settlement construction in the West Bank."

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 46,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 847 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 6,700 wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

