Tuesday, January 14, 2025

1916 GMT — US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi said in a phone call that "flexibility" was necessary from all sides in order to cement a truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Sisi's office has said.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian leader said "the two presidents reviewed the latest developments in the negotiations and stressed the importance of the concerned parties' commitment to overcoming obstacles and showing the necessary flexibility to reach an agreement".

More updates 👇

1842 GMT — Hamas has not delivered response on Gaza deal to mediators: official

The Palestinian group Hamas has not delivered its response to mediators yet because Israel did not submit maps of its forces' withdrawal from Gaza, a Hamas official has said.

1727 GMT — Lives of Gaza hostages must be 'top priority': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said a potential truce with Hamas would be "painful" for Israel but that saving hostages' lives must now be the "top priority".

"After many months of agonising negotiations, an agreement now seems within reach," Scholz said as Gaza truce talks appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough in Qatar.

1723 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages meet with Netanyahu

Families of Israeli hostages have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a deal that ensures the return of all those held in Gaza, with a clear method and timeline.

During a meeting at Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that "the family representatives asked Netanyahu for a deal that guarantees the return of the last detainee from Gaza with a predetermined method and date."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Channel 12 reported that the families' representatives who met with Netanyahu informed other families that "the prime minister made it clear to us that the negotiations are focused on a deal that includes everyone."

1612 GMT — Jordan dispatches 120-truck aid convoy to Gaza

Jordan has unveiled its largest aid convoy to Gaza, consisting of 120 trucks.

A royal court statement said King Abdullah II "checked on the preparation of the largest aid convoy to Gaza to date" during his visit to the warehouses of the Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The convoy comprises 120 trucks loaded with food, relief, and medical supplies, making it the 140th convoy sent to Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on Oct. 7, 2023, the statement said.

1608 GMT — 'Secretary of genocide': US' Blinken protested at Atlantic Council address

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was protested in Washington DC during his address at the Atlantic Council event on the Middle East, called "bloody Blinken, Secretary of genocide" and "we will not forgive you" by a woman protester in solidarity with Gaza.

He was speaking on his foreign policy as his four-year term is set to end next week.

"Secretary of genocide, you have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands," shouted the woman protester.

1606 GMT — Post-war Gaza plan to be handed to Trump admin: Blinken

The outgoing Biden administration will hand over to president-elect Donald Trump's team a plan for the post-war management of Gaza, including details of an interim security mission including international forces and Palestinians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

In an address at the Atlantic Council in Washington where he laid out the plan, Blinken said a reformed Palestinian Authority would lead Gaza under the plan and would invite international partners to help establish and run an interim administration for the enclave.

1555 GMT — Jordan's king discusses Gaza ceasefire with Trump's envoy

Jordanian King Abdullah II has discussed efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Steve Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

"The first and immediate step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to end the Israeli war on Gaza," Abdullah said during a phone call with Witkoff as cited by a royal court statement.

Discussions also highlighted "the need to bolster the international humanitarian response in Gaza," the statement said.

1426 GMT — Egypt ready to host international conference for Gaza rebuilding

Egypt has said that it is ready to host an international conference for rebuilding Gaza, following an anticipated ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinians.

"Egypt is ready, when conditions permit after the Gaza ceasefire, to host an international conference for the reconstruction of the territory," Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told a joint press conference in Cairo with his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

"It is time for the political will to align to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza," he added.

1351 GMT — Israel’s Ben Gvir urges finance minister to join hands to block Gaza deal

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in threatening to withdraw from the government if a Gaza prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal is signed.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party, tied his potential withdrawal from the government to Smotrich’s acceptance, acknowledging that he cannot influence the government alone.

"Otzma Yehudit alone does not have the ability to prevent the deal," Ben-Gvir said on his X account.

“I suggest that we go together to the prime minister and inform him that if he passes the deal we will resign from the government,” he added.

1223 GMT — Israel kills 61 more people in Gaza as death toll tops 46,600

At least 61 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,645, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 110,012 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 61 people and wounded 281 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1215 GMT — Hamas hopeful Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement'

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it hopes for a "clear and comprehensive agreement" at the conclusion of an ongoing round of indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital for a truce in Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement it had held consultations with leaders of other Palestinian factions "where it informed them of the progress made in the negotiations underway in Doha," adding that the completion of the agreement "has reached its final stages" and the movement "hoped that this round of negotiations will end with a clear and comprehensive agreement".

1128 GMT — About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: sources

Two Palestinian sources close to Hamas said that Israel would release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first stage of a Gaza truce deal in exchange for 33 Israelis in Gaza.

"Israel will release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including several with lengthy sentences," one of the two sources said.

An Israeli government official said that several hundred prisoners will be released as part of the first phase of the deal.

1117 GMT — Gaza ceasefire negotiations in 'final details,' agreement 'imminent': Qatar

Qatar has said that Gaza ceasefire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is “imminent.”

"A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

“Current discussions in Doha are focused on finalising the remaining details,” he added.

Ansari said that the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will occur “very shortly after it is finalised.”

1054 GMT — Gaza deal close but we are not there yet: Israeli official

An Israeli official has said talks to agree on a ceasefire deal in Gaza have reached a critical phase and an agreement is close but some issues still need to be worked out, an Israeli official said.

"We are close, we are not there," the official said.

0952 GMT — Hamas' capabilities in Beit Hanoon not significantly damaged: report

The Israeli army has acknowledged that Hamas' military capabilities in Beit Hanoon remain largely intact, local media has reported, as 16 Israeli soldiers were killed in the area in northern Gaza in recent days.

"The town of Beit Hanoun claimed the lives of five Israeli soldiers today (Monday), joining ten other soldiers killed in the town ... within a week only,” said a report by the newspaper Israel Hayom.

0922 GMT — Israeli army arrests 35 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army has detained at least 35 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted Hebron, Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin, and Salfit, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Scores of Palestinians were interrogated by Israeli soldiers in the field before being released, the two groups said.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,300, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

0824 GMT — Israel kills 23 in Gaza as Hamas accepts a ceasefire draft

Amid ongoing progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks, Israel continues its genocidal war on Gaza killing in overnight air strikes at least 23 more Palestinians in areas across Gaza.

A medical source in the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, told Anadolu Agency that nine Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on an apartment, a tent and a cafe that shelter displaced people in the city.

One of the women was pregnant and the baby did not survive, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies.

In southern Gaza, 12 more Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli air strikes on two homes in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, according to a medical source.

In Gaza City, in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, a woman was killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood, according to a statement by the Civil Defence.

The local news agency Safa said one of its journalists succumbed to the wounds he sustained from a previous Israeli air strike on Gaza on Monday.

0750 GMT — US CENTCOM commander arrives in Israel amid progress in Gaza ceasefire

The head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel to hold urgent meetings with Israeli officials following reports on serious progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Kurilla arrived on Monday afternoon in Israel, but did not provide further details on his schedule or meetings with Israeli officials.

0700 GMT — 11 Israelis injured in Houthi missile attack

At least 11 Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters after a missile launched from Yemen targeted central Israel, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The Israeli army said its air defences intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace. Air-raid sirens were sounded across central Israel, prompting hundreds of thousands to seek shelter.

Medical teams treated 11 people for injuries sustained while running to shelters, with four others receiving treatment for panic, the broadcaster reported.

The Houthi group later confirmed that it had carried out the strike, saying that it targeted the Israeli Defence Ministry with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

0520 GMT — Israel army says attempted to intercept missile fired from Yemen

Israel's military said it had tried several times to shoot down a missile fired from Yemen which sent sirens blaring across the centre of the country.

The latest attack came less than a day after Yemen's Houthis said they launched a missile towards Tel Aviv, which Israeli forces said they intercepted.

2139 GMT — Israeli media reveals details of potential Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel's Channel 12 revealed details about the potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The agreement reportedly consists of three phases, with the first lasting 42 days and including the release of 33 Israeli captives.

An Israeli delegation, Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US are awaiting a final decision from Hamas on the deal's draft text, the channel reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also consulting with security officials on the matter, according to Channel 12.

2113 GMT — Biden says 'on the brink' of truce deal as Israeli carnage rages

US President Joe Biden said that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel was "on the brink" of being finalised.

"In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition," Biden said in a fare well speech at the State Department.

2050 GMT — 'Significant progress' made on Gaza truce talks — source

There has been "significant progress" in the most recent round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, a source familiar with the talks told the AFP news agency.

There has been "significant progress on the remaining sticking points" in the latest negotiations in Qatar, leading to a new "concrete" proposal being presented to the parties, the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of talks.

For our live updates from Monday, January 13, 2025, click here.