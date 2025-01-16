TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams US decision on arms, military training for Greek Cypriots
Turkish foreign ministry says it would escalate militarisation on Cyprus island at a critical time for the region.
Türkiye pledged to continue support for the TRNC as a guarantor state in bolstering its defence and deterrence capabilities against growing security concerns. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 16, 2025

Türkiye has condemned a recent US decision to designate the Greek Cypriot administration as eligible for arms sales and military training, calling it a "grave mistake."

Turkish foreign ministry said it would escalate militarisation on the island of Cyprus at a sensitive time for the region.

The statement said it shared the concerns expressed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and stressed that such steps undermine efforts to maintain stability.

"This decision will only heighten armament activities on the island," the statement read, urging all parties to act with common sense and refrain from provocative steps.

The statement also called on the incoming US administration to reverse the decision, labelling it a misguided policy of the outgoing administration.

Türkiye pledged to continue support for the TRNC as a guarantor state in bolstering its defence and deterrence capabilities against growing security concerns.

Fueling tensions in Cyprus island

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, where longstanding disputes over territorial rights and military activities persist.

Türkiye has previously expressed strong concerns over US military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, particularly following two key moves: the lifting of a decades-old US arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration in September 2022, and the pairing of Greek-administered Southern Cyprus with the New Jersey National Guard under the State Partnership Program a month later.

Both decisions were met with harsh objections from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as they were seen as destabilising actions that could fuel tensions in the already divided island.

The defence agreements, including the latest roadmap, could further undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

