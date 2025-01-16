WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least $10B needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
With less than half of Gaza’s hospitals operational, the WHO estimates that up to $10 billion will be needed to rebuild the health sector over the next seven years, urging a rapid increase in aid as a ceasefire looms.
At least $10B needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
Humanitarians are calling for a dramatic scaling up of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza. / Photo: AP  / Photo: VOT Arapça
January 16, 2025

At least $10 billion will likely be needed to rebuild Gaza's devastated health system over the next five to seven years, according to an initial World Health Organization assessment.

"The needs are massive," the UN health agency's representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, told reporters on Thursday.

With a ceasefire finally looming, humanitarians are calling for a dramatic scaling up of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza, amid efforts to determine the size of the towering needs.

Peeperkorn said his team's initial estimate of the cost to rebuild just the health sector was "even more than $3 billion for the first 1.5 years and then actually $10 billion for the five to seven years".

"In Gaza, we all know the destruction is so massive. I have never seen that anywhere else in my life," he said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile said "less than half of Gaza hospitals are functional".

He hailed Wednesday's announcement from mediators that Israel and Hamas had finally reached a truce as "just about the best news".

He voiced hope that "this agreement marks the end of the darkest chapter in the history of the relationship between the Israelis and the Palestinians".

"We welcome this news with great relief, but also with sorrow that it has come too late for those who have died in the conflict," he said.

Need a 'safe access'

He also voiced "caution, given that we have had false dawns before, and the deal has not yet been confirmed".

While the mediators said the deal was due to take effect on Sunday, Tedros urged the sides not to wait.

"If both sides are committed to a ceasefire, it should start immediately," he said. "The best medicine is peace".

"So, let the healing begin, not just for Gaza, but for Israel as well. This is in everyone's best interest."

Peeperkorn said the WHO stood ready to "expand its support rapidly" in the territory.

"What is critical though is that the significant security the political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza are removed," he said.

"We need a rapid, unhindered and safe access to expedite the flow of aid into and across Gaza."

RelatedCeasefire delay: Has Netanyahu bowed to pressure from far-right allies?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us