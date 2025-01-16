In a dramatic twist, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday decided to postpone a Cabinet meeting minutes before it was set to approve a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, accusing the Palestinian group of creating a "last-minute crisis”.

Hamas has responded saying it is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by international mediators on Wednesday, senior group official Izzat al-Rishq said on Thursday

This delay, amid tensions within Israel’s politics, has raised questions about whether Netanyahu is bowing to pressure from his far-right coalition partners, particularly his Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who are known for their hardline stance on security issues.

Netanyahu's office claimed Hamas had reneged on parts of the agreement, seeking last-minute concessions before the agreement could be finalised. However, specific details of these alleged breaches were not disclosed and this is not the first time Netanyahu has scuttled the ceasefire.

While the latest ceasefire deal had appeared poised for approval, Netanyahu’s decision to delay the Cabinet meeting appears to be likely influenced by his delicate balancing act between securing peace and appeasing far-right political forces within his government.

Related Hamas says it is committed to ceasefire agreement announced by mediators

As reported by The New York Times, far-right figures such as Ben-Gvir have long sought to derail similar deals in the past.

Ben-Gvir, along with other far-right members, has publicly criticised any agreement that could be seen as conceding ground to Hamas, viewing it as sign of weakness.

Ben-Gvir, in particular, has threatened to pull his Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party from Netanyahu’s government if the ceasefire moves forward, arguing that it undermines Israel’s military achievements in Gaza.

Smotrich, another prominent far-right figure and leader of the Religious Zionism party, has also voiced opposition to any ceasefire, calling the deal "dangerous" for Israel’s security.

The Israeli far-right strongly opposes any ceasefire agreements or peace talks, as they seek not only to remove Palestinians from Gaza but also to firmly reject the two-state solution as a long-term outcome.

The far-right – including leaders in the Likud Party and more extreme factions like those represented by Smotrich and Ben-Gvir –considers the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza a "doomsday scenario," according to an Atlantic Council report.

Related Israel-Hamas truce: What's the deal?

They believe that any steps toward Palestinian statehood undermine Israel's long-term security and Jewish identity.

These internal rifts within Netanyahu's government reflect the growing divide within Israeli society regarding the ongoing war.

Netanyahu’s critics, including families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, have accused him of sabotaging peace efforts to maintain his coalition, which is the most right-wing and religiously conservative in Israel's history.

The current ceasefire deal, which involves the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and cessation of hostilities, was expected to gain approval even without far-right backing. However, the sudden objections highlight the deepening fissures in the Israeli government.

According to Israeli officials, the ceasefire deal gained momentum due to Israel's military successes, including the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in October, as well as mounting pressure from the international community.

With the clock ticking, it remains to be seen whether Netanyahu can navigate the complex and volatile political landscape and deliver on the much-anticipated peace deal—or whether the pressure from his far-right allies will force him to walk away from a potential breakthrough.