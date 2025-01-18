WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian attack kills four people in Ukraine's Kiev: city administration
The attack comes as Kiev upped its aerial attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months.
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kiev, Ukraine, January 18, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
January 18, 2025

A Russian attack has killed four people and injured three in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the city's military administration said Saturday.

"We already have four dead in Shevchenkivsky district," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kiev's military administration, in a Telegram post, adding that three people were injured.

Hours earlier, Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a "ballistic missile threat" against the capital and said the city's air defence was activated.

He later said a building in Shevchenkivsky district had its windows broken, with smoke coming from it, while a water pipeline in the area was damaged.

In addition, a metro station near the city's centre also suffered damage and was temporarily closed, with Kiev's trains bypassing that stop, Klitschko said.

The attack — a rare strike on the heart of the Ukrainian capital — came as Kiev has upped its aerial attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months.

Kiev's army has hit several Russian oil depots recently, including two major strikes on a facility near a military airfield in Russia's Saratov region that triggered days-long blazes.

Also on Saturday, Russian forces "attacked the centre" of Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people, according to local governor Ivan Fedorov. An administrative building of an industrial facility was partially damaged, he said.

Separately, Ukraine's military said on that Saturday that it destroyed 24 drones and two ballistic missiles launched by Russia during an overnight air strike.

It added that a total of 39 drones and four missiles had been launched across various parts of Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
