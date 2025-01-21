WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan's Taliban administration announces prisoner swap with US
Taliban says it hopes for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States.
Afghanistan's Taliban administration announces prisoner swap with US
The Taliban administration called the exchange "a good example of resolving issues through dialogue". / Photo: AP
January 21, 2025

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has announced on Tuesday the release by the United States of an Afghan prisoner in exchange for two US detainees, saying the deal was brokered by Qatar.

"An Afghan fighter Khan Mohammad imprisoned in America has been released in exchange for American citizens and returned to the country," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Mohammad had been serving a life sentence in the state of California after being arrested "almost two decades ago" in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Asked by the press, the foreign ministry refused to provide further details of American prisoners.

RelatedTrump administration cancelling flights for nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees

The announcement comes the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who during his first term in office presided over a deal with the Taliban that paved the way for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and their return to power.

After Trump's election win in November, the Taliban administration had said it hoped for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States.

The Taliban administration on Tuesday called the exchange "a good example of resolving issues through dialogue, expressing special gratitude for the effective role of the brotherly country of Qatar in this regard".

"The Islamic Emirate views positively those actions of the United States that contribute to the normalisation and expansion of relations between the two countries," it added, using the Taliban authorities' name for their government.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us