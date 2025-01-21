BIZTECH
WEF kicks off Davos Summit focusing on US policies, trade, climate crisis
Global leaders gather in Davos for the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) to address pressing issues with over 220 sessions planned across four days.
A session titled “Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Gaza” will also be organised as part of the summit. / Photo: AP
January 21, 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 55th annual meeting with the theme of “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age” is holding the first sessions focusing on new US policies, trade and climate crisis, among other issue.

After the opening ceremony on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday's sessions will provide the first assessments of the new presidential term in the US and focus on issues such as electric vehicles, clean energy transformation, trade, geopolitics of energy and global economic growth.

Following the opening remarks by WEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer Klaus Schwab, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Shueshiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the sessions.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also deliver a speech in Davos.

A session titled “Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Gaza” will also be organised as part of the summit.

Around 220 sessions will be organised as part of the Davos summit in four days.

In these sessions, speakers will share their assessments of the new policies of the US, the fragmentation resulting from the gradual weakening of global cooperation, trade policies, artificial intelligence and digitalisation, clean energy transformation, climate crisis, monetary policies of central banks, interest rates and inflation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
