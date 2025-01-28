Tuesday, January 28, 2025

1430 GMT — Lebanese media reported new Israeli breaches of a ceasefire agreement as residents continued to rally to return to their villages in southern Lebanon.

The state news agency NNA said an Israeli drone dropped a bomb near a group of Lebanese soldiers and civilians in the border town of Yaroun.

No information was yet available about injuries.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese army on the incident.

NNA said the Israeli army destroyed several homes in Houla town and carried out an explosion near a mosque in Wazzani town in southern Lebanon.

According to the broadcaster, six people were released by the Israeli army after they were arrested while trying to return to their areas in Houla and Markaba towns.

More updates 👇

1705 GMT — France says any forced displacement of Gaza's population 'unacceptable'

France reiterated its firm stance against any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, days after US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of relocating them to Egypt and Jordan.

"France’s position has not changed: any forced displacement of Gaza’s population would be unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Paris emphasised that such actions would constitute "a serious violation of international law" and warned of far-reaching consequences for the region.

1700 GMT — Hamas explores efforts to form national unity government in Gaza during Egypt visit

Palestinian group Hamas said that it discussed with Egyptian officials efforts to form a national unity government in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said a group delegation held discussions in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The discussions also addressed violations of the ceasefire deal and the need to obligate Israel “to adhere to all agreed terms without procrastination or obstruction," the statement said.

According to the statement, the talks also covered efforts to restructure the Palestinian scene, “particularly the formation of a national unity government (in Gaza) or establishing a community support committee."

1550 GMT — Palestine urges all countries to publicly oppose resettlement plans

Palestine called on all countries to publicly oppose the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza.

"We urge other countries to swiftly issue clear public stances rejecting the displacement of our people, in alignment with international law and international legitimacy resolutions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reaffirmed “absolute rejection of the policy of resettlement,” calling it “a heinous form of ethnic cleansing that comes as part of attempts to create political and security chaos in a conflict zone and undermine the security and stability of the region and the world.”

The ministry called for “the immediate initiation of binding international arrangements” to end the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands.

1440 GMT — Israeli opposition leader slams government over return of displaced Gazans to north

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised a government decision to allow thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

“The fact that Gazans are returning to their homes before all residents of the Israeli border area near Gaza is heartbreaking evidence that this government is simply incapable of running the country,” he said on his X account.

More than 300,000 displaced civilians have returned to northern Gaza since Monday under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

1310 GMT — 'No-contact policy' under looming Israeli ban on UNRWA 'makes no sense': UN

The UN humanitarian office criticised Israel's impending ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or the UNRWA, and urged a reversal of provisions that would force the agency to vacate all premises in the occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations by January 30, leading a loss of contact between the main aid deliverer in Gaza and Israel.

"As we have said since this was first discussed in the political realm of this conflict, this does not make any sense," spokesperson Jens Laerke said in response to a question by Anadolu during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"And I recall when they were first introduced, we urged, as a UN system, to reconsider these provisions," Laerke said, and reiterated: "It does not make sense to us."

1300 GMT — Israeli army transfers military equipment to Syria’s demilitarised zone

The Israeli army transferred and installed military equipment in the demilitarised zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, according to the military.

"As part of the logistical effort, equipment was provided to the forces to withstand stormy weather conditions, uniquely suited to the severe weather in the area,” the army said in a statement on X.

The army said it established infrastructure and equipment “capable of withstanding various weather conditions, including temporary structures with an additional layer of insulation, heating equipment, generators, and a water heating system."

1250 GMT — Israeli police arrest Palestinian icon Raed Salah, search home, office

Israeli police arrested prominent Palestinian figure Sheikh Raed Salah after searching his home and office in his hometown of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, according to his lawyer on Tuesday.

“Police raided Sheikh Salah’s home and took him to a police station for questioning,” Khaled Zabarka told Anadolu.

He said the arrest came one day after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued an order on Monday “to seize the property of the Spreading Peace Committees" headed by Salah

He said Israeli police also raided the headquarters of the committees in Umm al-Fahm and confiscated property.

1221 GMT — Rafah crossing to open soon in presence of European observers: Egypt

The Egyptian foreign minister said that once the Palestinian side finalises preparations, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will soon be operational in the presence of European observers.

Badr Abdelatty late on Monday told the Al-Qahera News channel that the Egyptian side of the crossing was ready but the Israeli army had destroyed several facilities on the Palestinian side of the crossing.

He added that the Rafah crossing will be operated in the presence of observers from the European Union.

1207 GMT — Qatar says Israeli captive Arbel Yehud in Gaza to be released before Friday

Qatar said that Israeli captive Arbel Yehud held by Palestinian factions in Gaza will be released before Friday.

“The captive, Arbel Yehud, whom Israel has requested to be released, will be handed over before Friday,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

“We are still working to finalise the delivery date,” he added.

1100 GMT — 15,000 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza war — Defence Ministry

More than 15,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the injured soldiers have entered rehab programmes at the ministry’s Rehabilitation Department.

The figure announced by the ministry is significantly higher than the number reported by army, which stands at 5,667 since October 7, 2023.

According to military figures released by the army, 841 soldiers have been killed and 5,667 others injured since the start of war on Gaza.

The Defense Ministry, however, didn't explain the large discrepancy between the two figures.

1110 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza need a perspective for a life in freedom, German chancellor says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for stronger international efforts to create a viable and prosperous future for Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Scholz called on all parties to implement the ceasefire deal in Gaza, release all hostages, and allow more humanitarian aid in to the enclave.

“Now is also the time to plan the political and economic future of Gaza,” he stressed, adding that this was essential for Israel's security and countering extremism and terrorism.

“The residents of Gaza need a path to a life of freedom and dignity. Germany and the EU are prepared to help achieve this,” Scholz said, adding that Berlin and its international partners would support a reformed Palestinian Authority taking responsibility for Gaza.

1030 GMT — Egyptian source denies phone call between Egypt, US presidents about Palestinian resettlement

An Egyptian source denied media reports about a phone call between the Egyptian and US presidents over the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his suggestion of moving Palestinians out of Gaza, saying he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi over the issue.

A high-level Egyptian source, however, denied any phone call between the two leaders.

"Any phone call by the president is announced according to procedure followed with heads of state," the state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said, citing the source.

1020 GMT — Israel arrests 25 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least 25 Palestinians were detained in fresh Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted East Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Tulkarem, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The raids came as the Israeli army continued a military operation for the eighth day in a row in Jenin that also expanded to Tulkarem, killing at least 18 people and injuring 50 others.

0419 GMT — Trump reiterates wish to move Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt, Jordan

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to move Palestinians from Gaza to "safer" locations such as Egypt or Jordan, and said he would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington "very soon."

The president on Saturday floated the idea to "clean out" Gaza after more than 15 months of Israel's war on the enclave had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site."

Asked about those comments, Trump told reporters on Air Force One he would "like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much."

0204 GMT — Israeli attacks in West Bank 'dangerous escalation' - UN experts

A group of UN experts have expressed concern over Israel’s ongoing attacks in the occupied West Bank, warning that the intensified campaign marks a "dangerous escalation" against Palestinians.

In a statement, they urged the international community to take action to protect the human rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

"We are dismayed by the escalation of deadly violence sweeping through Jenin and the rest of the occupied West Bank," they said.

The Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts, and Working Groups form the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the UN's largest body of independent fact-finders. They monitor and address specific countries or global thematic issues.

2316 GMT — Rubio discusses Gaza truce with Jordan's King Abdullah

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah, the State Department said, with the call coming two days after a suggestion by President Donald Trump that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement.

Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.

2122 GMT — UNRWA prepares to shutter operations in occupied East Jerusalem after Israel's ban

Tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem were set to lose education, healthcare and other services provided by UN agency UNRWA as an Israeli ban on the organisation takes effect on Thursday.

At UNRWA's offices in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, workers were packing boxes and loading portable buildings onto a truck.

"It's an unacceptable decision," said Jonathan Fowler, a spokesperson for UNRWA, formally titled the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

"The people that we serve ... we are not able to tell them what is going to happen to our services as of the end of this week."

2048 GMT — Switzerland deports Palestinian journalist 48 hours after arrest

Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah, who is also the executive director of the independent online publication, Electronic Intifada (EI), was deported by Switzerland following his arrest on Saturday.

The announcement of deportation was made by the EI in a statement, in which the publication said: "The Electronic Intifada’s executive director Ali Abunimah was deported by Switzerland on Monday after spending two nights in jail."

2023 GMT —Israel kills one, wounds 3 Palestinians returning to North Gaza

Israel has killed a Palestinian girl and wounded three others in an air strike targeting displaced Palestinians returning to northern besieged Gaza via al Rashid Street.

Al Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza confirmed in a statement: "A Palestinian girl was martyred, and three others were injured due to an Israeli attack on displaced persons returning to northern Gaza through al Rashid Street."

1948 GMT — UN opposes Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians outside Gaza

The UN said that it opposes a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians outside besieged Gaza.

"We would be against any plan that would lead to the forced displacement of people, or would lead to any type of ethnic cleansing," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

For our live updates from Monday January 27, 2025, click here.