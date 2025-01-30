Thursday, January 30, 2025

1657 GMT — Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners released by Israel reached Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, their arrival cheered by hundreds of waiting Palestinians.

Israel's Prison Service confirmed that it had freed 110 prisoners as part the agreement with Palestinian resistance group Hamas for a truce in Gaza which came into effect on January 19.

There was a joyous homecoming.

Scores of Palestinians thronged the buses carrying released prisoners into the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, some offering wreaths of flowers in the colours of the Palestinian flag and warm jackets to cover the men hoisted on the shoulders of supporters.

1936 GMT — Deaths of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails prove Israel's brutality: Hamas

Hamas accused Israel of systematically abusing Palestinian prisoners following the deaths of two detainees from Gaza in Israeli prisons.

"The martyrdom of prisoners Mohammed Sharif Al-Asali and Ibrahim Ashour in the occupation's prisons once again confirms the criminal brutality of Israel in dealing with detainees and its disregard for all humanitarian values and international laws," spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanou said in a statement.

He contrasted Israel's treatment of Palestinian detainees with how Hamas handles Israeli prisoners, saying Palestinian resistance groups abide by international laws and ethical principles.

1906 GMT — UN chief demands 2,500 children be immediately medically evacuated from Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that 2,500 children be immediately evacuated from Gaza for medical treatment with the guarantee that they will be able to return to their families and communities, he said in a social media post.

1840 GMT — UNRWA will continue work in all Palestinian territories: UN

The United Nations said its humanitarian relief agency UNRWA would continue working in all Palestinian territories, including occupied East Jerusalem, despite Israeli legislation coming into force that cuts ties with the organisation.

"UNRWA clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open. Meanwhile, the humanitarian operations in Gaza continues, including with UNRWA work there," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

1834 GMT — Sixty-six freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Sixty-six Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli custody arrived in central Ramallah as part of the third batch of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel that was included in a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Two buses operated by the Red Cross transported the prisoners from Israel's Ofer military prison near Ramallah to a reception site in the city centre, according to an Anadolu correspondent.​​​​​​​

Ahead of the release, the Israeli army raided the town of Beitunia, deploying military vehicles and bulldozers. Soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, as well as tear gas, at Palestinians awaiting their arrival.

1830 GMT — Rebuilding Gaza could take 10-15 years: Trump's envoy

There is "almost nothing left" of Gaza and rebuilding the enclave could take 10 to 15 years, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told Axios in an interview at the end of his trip to the region.

"People are moving north to get back to their homes and see what happened and turn around and leave ... there is no water and no electricity. It is stunning just how much damage occurred there," Witkoff told Axios.

1720 GMT — Nine released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza

Nine Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons and arrived in Gaza as part of phase three of the prisoner exchange agreement included in the recent Gaza ceasefire deal.

The prisoners entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) border crossing, located east of Rafah in the southern part of the region, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The prisoners were then transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, for medical checkups.

1710 GMT — Hamas confirms the death of Mohammed Deif

Hamas has confirmed the death of General Commander of the Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, in an Israeli strike last year.

Deif was one of Hamas's top commanders and head of its military wing.

1658 GMT — Turkish aid destined for Gaza arrives in Jordan

Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said that 24 tonnes of food, destined for Gaza, has been delivered to Jordan.

The announcement came Thursday evening as an A400M plane sent by the Turkish Air Force landed in Amman Civil Airport, Jordan.

1652 GMT — Iran FM meets Hamas leaders in Doha: statement

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Hamas leaders and discussed the reconstruction of Gaza during a visit to Qatar, according to the Palestinian resistance group.

Senior leaders of Hamas attended the talks, including Shura advisory council leader Mohammed Darwish and chief negotiator Khalil al Hayya, a statement said.

The meeting, which coincided with a new hostage-prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, "covered the latest political and field developments, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, prisoner exchange efforts, and Israeli attempts to delay reconstruction and humanitarian relief", the statement said, giving no further details.

1624 GMT — Jordan calls for resuming UNRWA operations as Israeli ban takes effect

Jordan called for allowing UNRWA to operate in the occupied territories after an Israeli ban on the agency's activities.

Speaking in Amman during a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi underscored the UN agency's irreplaceable role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA plays a vital role that "cannot be substituted by any other entity", Safadi said in his comments cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

1538 GMT — EU to hold talks with Israel, Palestinians

The EU will hold separate talks with Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the coming weeks, the European Commission said, as a ceasefire in Gaza continued to hold.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is expected to meet with his counterparts from the EU's 27 nations and the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas in Brussels on February 24, the commission said.

"We will discuss the full range of issues with Israel, including the war in Gaza, regional issues, global issues and bilateral EU-Israel relations," said commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

The gathering will take place on the sidelines of the EU's foreign affairs council.

1523 GMT —Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after several hours' delay

Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners departed Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, according to an AFP journalist, as part of the agreement for a truce in Gaza.

The Palestinian inmates departed the Israeli prison after Israel said it had received assurances from international mediators for the "safe release" of hostages during future exchanges.

Israel had earlier suspended the agreed upon release of Palestinians "until further notice".

1432 GMT — Bangkok confirms release of five Thai hostages in Gaza

Confirming the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza, Bangkok expressed its "deep appreciation" to mediators over their efforts in securing its citizens held since October 2023 in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said it received "confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that 5 (five) Thai hostages have been released today".

"They are now being transferred to hospital for medical treatment where officials from both the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will travel to facilitate and immediately contact their families in Thailand," it said in a statement.

1418 GMT — American hostage to be released from Gaza on Friday: Trump's envoy

US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy said that an American hostage will be released from Gaza on Friday.

"We're on top of it all — one is coming out tomorrow," said Steve Witkoff in response to a question from journalists regarding efforts to return Israeli captives holding US citizenship.

The US envoy expressed hope that the Gaza ceasefire agreement will hold until the end.

1411 GMT — Israel warns Palestinians against celebrating release of prisoners

Israeli authorities warned Palestinians against celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

The warning was delivered through leaflets and images dropped by Israeli drones around Ofer Military Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, just before Thursday's scheduled release of 110 Palestinian prisoners.

"Anyone participating in such events risks arrest. We have warned you, and we are watching you closely," reads one leaflet.

Despite these warnings, scores of Palestinians gathered outside Ofer Prison carrying flags while awaiting the release of prisoners.

1347 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 47,500 as 42 more bodies recovered from rubble

Palestinian medics recovered the bodies of 42 people from under the rubble in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,460, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that nine more injured people were admitted to hospitals in the 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,580 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1339 GMT — Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in Nablus

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that a 42-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire in Nablus and it was notified of his death by the Civil Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Authority's official liaison office with the Israeli authorities.

According to witnesses, an elite Israeli force using civilian vehicles raided Nablus city and shot a Palestinian, who was walking with his family in Al-Rawda neighbourhood in eastern Nablus.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the victim as Qasem Aklik, and said that his body was seized by the Israeli army.

1244 GMT — Israel suspends release of Palestinians 'until further notice'

Israel has suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners "until further notice", army radio reported, right in the middle of the third exchange for hostages of the Gaza ceasefire.

"The political echelon announced the suspension of the operation ... until further notice," the radio said citing a security source.

It did not specify the reason for the suspension.

1223 GMT — Gaza checkpoint to be staffed by scores of armed American contractors

A small US security firm is hiring nearly 100 US special forces veterans to help run a checkpoint in Gaza during the truce, according to a company spokesperson and a recruitment email seen by Reuters.

UG Solutions — a low-profile company founded in 2023 and based in Davidson, North Carolina — is offering a daily rate starting at $1,100 with a $10,000 advance to veterans it hires, the email said.

They will staff the checkpoint at a key intersection in Gaza's interior, said the spokesperson, who confirmed the authenticity of the email. Some people have been recruited and are already at the checkpoint, said the spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He did not say how many contractors were already in Gaza.

1218 GMT — Seven hostages released from Gaza back on Israeli soil: army

Seven hostages released in Gaza are back on Israeli soil where the two Israelis among them will be reunited with their families, the Israeli military said.

"A short while ago, accompanied by IDF (army) and ISA (security agency) forces, the seven returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said.

It added that the two Israeli hostages will be reunited with their families and the five Thai hostages will be met by Thai officials.

1155 GMT — Spain rejects Israel's UNRWA ban, says it puts ceasefire deal in danger

The Spanish government said that it rejects the Israeli ban on the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), and called on Tel Aviv to suspend its application.

"Spain expresses its deepest concern about the impact that this decision will have on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, putting at risk the ceasefire," said a statement issued by Spain's Foreign Ministry. In its statement,

Spain called UNRWA "essential" and "irreplaceable", emphasising the essential services it offers to six million Palestinian refugees. Madrid "fully supports" the agency's work and has recently announced it is increasing its financial aid to the organisation.

1145 GMT –– Three Israeli, five foreigner captives freed by Hamas in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has set free three more Israeli captives in Gaza under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Female soldier Agam Berger was handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Al-Razan area in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to an Anadolu news agency reporter.

Two more captives — Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes — were also released and handed over to the Red Cross in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Five Thai workers were also released during the handover, which took place outside the ruins of the house of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The Israeli army confirmed that it was notified by the Red Cross that Yehud, Mozes, and five Thai nationals were handed over to them.

1043 GMT ––Hamas hands over Arbel Yehud to ICRC

Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud has been handed over to the Red Cross, Israel's Channel 12 said, as footage showed her surrounded by a surging crowd and Palestinian resistance in a chaotic scene in southern Gaza.

0848 GMT — Hamas set free female Israeli soldier under ceasefire agreement

Agam Berger was handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Razan area in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Two more Israeli captives are set to be released on Thursday in swap for 110 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The Israeli army confirmed that it received the freed Israeli soldier from the Red Cross and she will be brought out of Gaza to an army facility near the border settlement of Re’im for an initial checkup.

During the handover ceremony, Red Cross representatives were taken on stage to sign a protocol for the soldier’s release.

0429 GMT — Israel cuts ties with UN aid agency supporting Palestinians

Israel will cut ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Thursday following accusations it provided cover for Hamas, a move likely to hamper delivery of its vital services after 15 months of war in Gaza.

The agency, UNRWA, will be banned from operating on Israeli soil, and contact between it and Israeli officials will also be forbidden.

UNRWA has provided support for Palestinian refugees across the Middle East for over 70 years but has long clashed with Israeli officials, who have repeatedly accused it of undermining the country's security—an allegation the agency denies.

0341 GMT — Jewish group slams Trump’s executive order on pro-Palestinian protesters

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) has strongly criticised an executive order signed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump that paves the way for deporting pro-Palestinian student activists, calling it a "violent crusade" against free speech and political dissent.

“We are disgusted by Trump's reported plans to continue his violent crusade aimed at gutting freedom and democracy,” the leading progressive anti-Zionist organisation wrote on X, denouncing the move as a "vile" attempt to silence opposition to US-backed Israeli actions in Gaza.

The executive order states that the US government will use “all available and appropriate legal tools” to combat anti-Semitism, including prosecuting and deporting those accused of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment.

The measure targets student-led anti-war demonstrations that have erupted on college campuses in response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has killed over 47,000 people.

0309 GMT — No US funding used for family planning in Gaza: Aid group

No US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms or to provide family planning services in Gaza, the International Medical Corps (IMC) has said, refuting claims made by the Trump administration.

The humanitarian organisation, which said it has received more than $68 million in funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel's war on Gaza broke out, emphasised that the financial support has been used solely for lifesaving medical operations in the besieged enclave.

“With the generous support of USAID and the American people, we’ve used these resources to operate two large field hospitals currently located in central Gaza - one in Deir al Balah and one in Al Zawaida - offering a combined total capacity of more than 250 beds, including 20 in the emergency room and 170 in the surgical department,” IMC said in a statement.

2356 GMT — Trump signs anti-Semitism order that opens door to pro-Palestinian student deportations

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that opens the door to the deportation of pro-Palestinian student demonstrators in an effort he says is geared toward combatting anti-Semitism.

Trump said that in the wake of Oct. 7, 2023, "Jewish students have faced an unrelenting barrage of discrimination; denial of access to campus common areas and facilities, including libraries and classrooms; and intimidation, harassment, and physical threats and assault."

Though Trump did not mention demonstrators or protests directly in his order, he was likely referring to the wave of anti-war demonstrations that erupted on college campuses amid Israel's indiscriminate war on the besieged Gaza, which has killed over 47,000 people and led to the widespread destruction of the coastal enclave, mass displacement and acute shortages of badly-needed goods.

2053 GMT —Israel to release 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce

The Media Office for Prisoners, affiliated with the resistance group Hamas, has released a list of 110 Palestinian prisoners set to be freed by Israel on Thursday, including 32 serving life sentences, 48 with lengthy sentences, and 30 minors as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

The list, which Anadolu Agency reviewed, shows that 32 prisoners are serving life sentences, 48 have long-term sentences, and 30 are minors.

According to the list, 17 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and three prisoners with lengthy sentences will be deported outside of Palestine.

2053 GMT — US 'fully supports Israel's right to defend itself': Pentagon chief

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth held an introductory call with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz to discuss ties, according to a spokesperson.

Hegseth emphasised that the US "fully supports Israel's right to defend itself and that Israel is a model ally for the region," John Ullyot said in a statement.

He reiterated that the US is "committed" to deepening the security relationship to enhance Israel's ability to address regional threats and ensure that Israel has the capabilities it needs, Ullyot added.

2033 GMT — Israel kills 10 Palestinians in occupied West Bank drone strike

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israel killed at least seven Palestinians in a drone strike in a village in the occupied West Bank.

"An Israeli strike in the village of Tamun in the northern West Bank killed seven people," the group said in a statement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the toll, while the Israeli military told the AFP news agency it had struck "an armed cell" in the area.

2032 GMT — Israel will release Zakaria Zubeidi in hostage swap

A list of more than 100 Palestinian prisoners that Israel is set to release on Thursday in exchange for three hostages includes Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent former resistance leader and theatre director whose dramatic jailbreak in 2021 thrilled Palestinians and stunned the Israeli security establishment.

In 2019, after Zubeidi had already served years in prison, Israel arrested him again over his alleged involvement in shooting attacks that targeted buses of illegal Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank but caused no injuries.

Zubeidi has been awaiting trial in prison since. He denies the charges, insisting he focused on political activism as a member of Fatah and a prisoner advocacy group.

2020 GMT — Israel strikes house in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

An Israeli drone launched an air strike on a house in the village of Yahmor al Shuqayf in southern Lebanon, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the drone targeted the house with a guided missile in the village that is located in the Nabatieh Governorate.

The news agency added that the house had previously been destroyed in an earlier Israeli air strike during the aggression on Lebanon.

1954 GMT — Threat of explosive ordnance in Gaza, occupied West Bank affects lives, humanitarian aid: UN official

The UN's mine action program chief in the occupied Palestinian territories said that the threat of explosive ordnance in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank affects the delivery of humanitarian aid and civilian safety.

"The threat of explosive ordinance in Gaza and the West Bank is present and impacting the lives of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, including since the ceasefire began," Luke Irving said at a virtual news conference from Palestine's Gaza.

Irving stated that the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has "encountered a range of explosive ordnance, including aerial bombs, mortars, rockets, projectiles, grenades and improvised explosive devices" in the 14-month crisis.

"These have killed and injured civilians in Gaza, and they have risked preventing humanitarian activities from taking place safely," he said.

