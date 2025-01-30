WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump’s policies alarm Native Americans over deportations
Native American advocacy organisations are responding to fears of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions by advising tribal members to carry identification and avoid escalating encounters with officers.
Trump’s policies alarm Native Americans over deportations
Groups urge members to carry ID cards and follow specific protocols. / Photo: AP
January 30, 2025

Native American advocacy groups, alarmed by US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, have issued guidance to help their citizens navigate the growing concerns about potential arrests.

Just days after Trump took office, Native American groups recognised the need for precautions after reports surfaced of tribal members in the southwestern US being detained and questioned by immigration authorities.

On the Operation Rainbow Bridge website, which serves Navajo tribal members, it was stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers may mistakenly deport Native Americans.

The website advises members to carry state-issued ID cards.

“If you are stopped and questioned, do not escalate the situation. Comply with law enforcement if asked to verify your identity,” the notice said.

The site also advises Navajo members to ask officers to verify their identity, to not resist and to document the encounter. They are also advised not to open the door if an immigration agent shows up at their home and to ask them for a warrant.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and California sent a letter to Trump protesting the questioning of the citizenship of a Mescalero tribal member, despite the individual showing proper ID.

Last week, the Winnebago Tribal Council in Nebraska approved free tribal identification cards for all members aged 18 and older “as an effort to protect tribal members of all ages from ICE.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us