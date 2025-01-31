Friday, January 31, 2025

1951 GMT — Israel is set to release 183 prisoners on Saturday in the fourth hostage-prisoner exchange under the Gaza ceasefire deal, a Palestinian advocacy group said, more than doubling the previous reported figure.

"The updated number of prisoners to be released tomorrow is 183," said Palestinian Prisoners' Club spokeswoman Amani Sarahneh on Friday, after previously announcing that 90 prisoners would be released from Israeli jails.

More updates 👇

1937 GMT - Israeli army blows up more Palestinian homes in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank

The Israeli army demolished several more Palestinian homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank amid the ongoing military offensive.

The Israeli army launched a major raid in Jenin on January 21, which later on Monday expanded to Tulkarem, killing 19 Palestinians in Jenin and three in Tulkarem, in addition to 10 more killed in an Israeli air strike on the town of Tammun on Thursday.

The Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported that sounds of explosions were heard across the camp, particularly in the Nadi neighbourhood, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky as a result of the army's blowing up of homes and torching plastic covers.

It added that the Israeli army left large-scale damage to civilians’ properties in the camp.

1839 GMT — Belize files to join South Africa's genocide case at ICJ against Israel

Belize has filed a declaration that it will join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the court announced.

"On 30 January 2025, Belize, referring to Articles 62 and 63 of the Statute, filed in the Registry of the Court a document containing an application for permission to intervene and a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip," the court said in a statement.

1833 GMT — Trump, Netanyahu to have working meeting on Tuesday, White House says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Washington on Tuesday for a working meeting with US President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

1730 GMT —Israel withdraws from Rafah crossing, hands over control to EU

The Israeli army withdrew from the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Friday in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on January 19.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the army handed over the crossing to an international force from the European Union (EU) in preparation for its reopening later on Friday.

The radio, which quoted a security source without mentioning his name, noted that the Israeli army has redeployed its forces in an area along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Besides the EU mission, the source said Palestinians from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority will run the crossing from the Palestinian side, with the role being to stamp existing permits from Gaza.

1715 GMT — Israeli military analyst dismisses 'total victory' for Tel Aviv in Gaza war

An Israeli military analyst has dismissed a "total victory" for Tel Aviv in the Gaza war, arguing that such assertions, promoted by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are contrary to the ground reality.

Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, in his write-up, stated, "One has to be a blind follower who has shed all vestiges of doubt and criticism to believe that Israel actually defeated Hamas."

"The organisation sustained a tremendous military blow, but it certainly did not surrender,” he noted, adding that "that's not consistent with Netanyahu's declarations about the war's goals, or with his promises in its course".

1510 GMT — UN warns Gaza's humanitarian needs remain 'immense'

The United Nations warned that humanitarian needs in Gaza remained "immense" despite an increased flow of aid into the Palestinian territory following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) said they had been able to increase deliveries of supplies into Gaza after the fragile ceasefire took effect on January 19 following more than 15 months of Israeli war.

Speaking from Gaza, Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, said health needs in the densely populated enclave were "immense", amid the "large-scale devastation of the health system".

1503 GMT — Egyptians protest Trump displacement plan at Rafah border crossing

Thousands of people demonstrated at the Rafah border crossing, an eyewitness told Reuters, in a rare protest against a proposal earlier this week by US President Donald Trump for Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Wednesday rejected the idea that Egypt would facilitate the displacement of Palestinians and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval.

Protesters could be heard chanting "Long Live Egypt" and waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags.

1345 GMT — If work of UNRWA is disrupted, Gaza ceasefire at risk, says UN official

The UN agency handling aid distribution in Gaza, UNRWA, reiterated that if its work in Gaza is disrupted, the ceasefire will be at risk.

An Israeli ban on UNRWA went into effect on Thursday, but the government has not communicated that to the UN, said Juliette Touma, UNRWA director of communications, speaking from Amman, at a UN press conference in Geneva.

She said that since the current ceasefire took effect, the agency brought in 60 percent of all aid supplies that went into Gaza, and its teams continue to distribute.

"So, it's not just about bringing in the trucks; it's also about the reach and the distribution of aid," said Touma.

1251 GMT — Hamas releases list of 16 senior leaders killed during Israel’s war on Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a list of 16 senior leaders from its political bureau who were killed during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Saleh Al-Arouri.

In a statement, the group also confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the commander of its military wing Qassam Brigades, along with other top-ranking military leaders such as Marwan Issa, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and Ayman Nofal.

Hamas "praised the fallen leaders for their role in the resistance fight against Israel" and vowed that "their deaths would not weaken the (group's) resistance".

1313 GMT — Rafah crossing in Gaza to reopen Saturday: sources close to discussions

Rafah border crossing between Palestine's Gaza and Egypt is to reopen Saturday following a fourth exchange of hostages and prisoners under a truce agreement, a Hamas official and a source with knowledge of discussions told AFP.

"The mediators informed Hamas of Israel's approval to open Rafah crossing tomorrow, Saturday, after the completion of the fourth batch of prisoner exchange," the Hamas official said, with the source explaining evacuations of the injured would take place at the crossing "as per the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement".

1111 GMT — 90 Palestinians, 3 Israelis set for release under Gaza truce

Israel is set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office said.

Of the prisoners, nine are serving life sentences, while 81 others are serving long-term sentences.

Under phase one of the deal, which is to last 42 days, 33 Israeli captives will be released in exchange for an estimated 1,700-2,000 Palestinian detainees.

1111 GMT — EU restarts Rafah border crossing mission, says foreign policy chief Kallas

The European Union has restarted its civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas announced on Monday that there was broad agreement among member states' foreign ministers that the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) could play a "decisive role" in supporting the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas group that governs Gaza.

"The EU's civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah Crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis. It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she posted on X.

Palestinian and Hamas officials said the crossing would now be run by members of the Palestinian Authority and European monitors.

0948 GMT — UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA

Britain, France and Germany on Friday reiterated their "grave concern" over Israel implementing a law forbidding any contact between its officials and UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

"We urge the government of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations," the joint statement from the three nations, published by the British government, said.

0927 GMT — Hamas names three Israeli captives to be freed tomorrow

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released the names of three Israeli captives who will be released on Saturday.

The hostages are Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas, Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Obeida said in a post on his telegram channel.

0900 GMT — Israel kills two people in Lebanon

Two people have been killed, and 10 wounded in an Israeli air strike on the town of Janta in Bekaa Governorate, eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

0714GMT —Israeli offensive in occupied West Bank continues for 11th day

The Israeli military offensive in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp has entered its eleventh consecutive day, so far resulting in significant destruction to public and private properties, as well as critical infrastructure.

The ongoing onslaught has so far claimed the lives of 19 Palestinians, including a young girl, while at least 50 others have been injured, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli forces have also conducted a large-scale detention campaign, demolished approximately 100 homes, and set fire to several others, particularly within the refugee camp, WAFA reported.

Meantime, Israeli forces continue to carry out demolitions, arson, and bulldozing of Palestinian homes and properties across various neighbourhoods of the camp.

0336 GMT — Lebanon reports 15 new Israeli breaches of ceasefire

The Israeli army has committed 15 new violations of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on Thursday.

The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force 66 days ago to 823, according to statistics compiled by Anadolu based on announcements from Lebanon's National News Agency.

According to reports by the agency, the latest violations of the agreement were concentrated in the areas of Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Hasbaya in Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon and in Tyre district in the South Governorate.

0159GMT — Hamas delegation, Iranian foreign minister discuss Gaza ceasefire developments

A senior delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas led by Mohammed Darwish, the head of its Shura Council, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments related to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and political issues tied to the Palestinian cause.

According to a statement from Hamas, the meeting in Qatar’s capital Doha focused on key political and field developments, including the implementation of the ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, and Israel's attempts to delay the reconstruction process.

They also discussed ongoing relief efforts for Palestinians in Gaza.

0020 GMT — Gaza's health system on the brink, US doctors sound alarm

Four medical doctors from the US who had recently returned from Gaza have provided sobering accounts of the dire conditions there and reported a lack of basic survival needs as well as medical equipment.

Speaking at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York, they shared their firsthand experience with patients in Gaza.

"We have normalised the killing of health care workers. That's not just going to be a problem in Gaza, it's going to be a problem worldwide," said Dr Thaer Ahmad, an emergency room physician from Chicago.

2130 GMT — Two Palestinian children wounded by Israel in Bethlehem

Two Palestinian children have been shot and wounded by Israeli forces in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, WAFA news agency reported.

"Israeli forces opened fire on the two children near the Bakoush area, west of the town, wounding them in the foot. They were transported to Al-Yamama Hospital in the town for treatment," it reported.

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Bawaba area of Al-Khader and fired tear gas and stun grenades, causing several civilians to suffer from suffocation due to gas inhalation, WAFA said.

2130 GMT — Trump says Egypt, Jordan will comply in accepting Gaza's Palestinians

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his controversial proposal to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, insisting that the two countries will comply, despite their repeated rejections.

"They will do it. They will do it. They're going to do it, okay? We do a lot for them, and they're going to do it," Trump told reporters when asked if he would consider measures to pressure Cairo and Amman to accept his plan.

Trump called over the weekend to "clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the enclave as a "demolition site" after Israel's genocidal war.

The two countries have vehemently rejected any call for ethnic cleansing or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

Human rights groups have already accused Israel of ethnic cleansing, which United Nations experts define as a policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove the civilian population of another group from certain areas "by violent and terror-inspiring means."

2030 GMT — West Bank in turmoil as Trump repeats Gaza ethnic cleansing plan

The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, after the military announced a soldier had also been killed in the occupied territory.

The Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement that two citizens were killed by the "occupation forces' bullets in Jenin camp this evening".

This latest incident brings the total number of Palestinians killed during the ongoing military violence to 28.

Israel also wounded 66 other Palestinians on Thursday in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

For our live updates from Thursday, January 30, 2025, click here.