WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protest planned in Washington as Netanyahu meets Trump amid Gaza truce
Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews, among other groups, will gather outside the White House to demand the arrest of ICC-wanted Netanyahu.
Protest planned in Washington as Netanyahu meets Trump amid Gaza truce
"Protestors will be outside the Blair House 24/7 while he's staying there, and we're in the Senate today keeping an eye out for him," CodePink says.  / Photo: AA Archive
February 4, 2025

Pro-Palestine protesters, including American anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews, are planning a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US outside the White House during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"American Orthodox Jews are preparing for a massive protest outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday," Voice of Rabbies said on X.

"There will be a mass protest against the Zionist heretic criminal Netanyahu, who will meet with President Trump at the White House."

Protesters will also gather outside Blair House, or the President's Guest House, to demand the arrest of Netanyahu.

"This man should not be welcomed — he should be arrested," CodePink said.

"Protestors will be outside the Blair House 24/7 while he's staying there, and we're in the Senate today keeping an eye out for him."

This is not Netanyahu's first visit to Washington during his genocidal war in Gaza.

In July 2024, protesters demonstrated outside the Congress in the capital as Congressmen gave a rockstar welcome to Netanyahu before he gave his speech amid Tel Aviv's carnage in the blockaded enclave, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.

Trump, Netanyahu meeting

Trump's meeting with Netanyahu marks the first with a foreign leader since returning to the White House in January, a prioritisation Netanyahu called "telling".

Before departing, Netanyahu told reporters he would discuss "victory over Hamas", countering Iran and freeing all hostages when he meets Trump.

Netanyahu said Israel's wartime decisions had reshaped the Middle East and that with Trump's support, this could go even further.

"I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it (Middle East's map) even further and for the better."

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the visit, saying the meeting underscores the US complicity in Israel's genocide.

"If President Trump chooses to align fully with Netanyahu's policies, he risks undermining prospects for peace by legitimising actions that are violations of international law," CAIR said in a press release.

Trump, who claimed credit for the ceasefire in Gaza, said earlier there is no guarantee that the truce will hold.

Reports also hinted that the Trump administration was seeking congressional approval for a $1 billion arms transfer to Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us