Pro-Palestine protesters, including American anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews, are planning a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US outside the White House during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"American Orthodox Jews are preparing for a massive protest outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday," Voice of Rabbies said on X.

"There will be a mass protest against the Zionist heretic criminal Netanyahu, who will meet with President Trump at the White House."

Protesters will also gather outside Blair House, or the President's Guest House, to demand the arrest of Netanyahu.

"This man should not be welcomed — he should be arrested," CodePink said.

"Protestors will be outside the Blair House 24/7 while he's staying there, and we're in the Senate today keeping an eye out for him."

This is not Netanyahu's first visit to Washington during his genocidal war in Gaza.

In July 2024, protesters demonstrated outside the Congress in the capital as Congressmen gave a rockstar welcome to Netanyahu before he gave his speech amid Tel Aviv's carnage in the blockaded enclave, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.

Trump, Netanyahu meeting

Trump's meeting with Netanyahu marks the first with a foreign leader since returning to the White House in January, a prioritisation Netanyahu called "telling".

Before departing, Netanyahu told reporters he would discuss "victory over Hamas", countering Iran and freeing all hostages when he meets Trump.

Netanyahu said Israel's wartime decisions had reshaped the Middle East and that with Trump's support, this could go even further.

"I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it (Middle East's map) even further and for the better."

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the visit, saying the meeting underscores the US complicity in Israel's genocide.

"If President Trump chooses to align fully with Netanyahu's policies, he risks undermining prospects for peace by legitimising actions that are violations of international law," CAIR said in a press release.

Trump, who claimed credit for the ceasefire in Gaza, said earlier there is no guarantee that the truce will hold.

Reports also hinted that the Trump administration was seeking congressional approval for a $1 billion arms transfer to Israel.