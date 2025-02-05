It is a crisp winter afternoon after Friday prayers at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA), and the tea house hums with conversation.

The scent of freshly brewed Turkish tea mingles with the warmth of laughter and discussion. Among the attendees is Musab Shadid, a longtime visitor of the centre.

“As a regular attendee of communal prayers and religious celebrations, I consider the DCA my home, a place where I pray, and enjoy the company of friends in the tea house,” says Mus’ab, who identifies himself only with his first name.

“It’s not just about prayer; it’s about the connections we build here,” he tells TRT World.

This sense of belonging is not incidental. It echos a centuries-old tradition – the Ottoman kulliye, a holistic architectural complex that blended faith, education, commerce and social welfare into the fabric of everyday life.

More than just places of worship, kulliyes were vibrant, self-sustaining communities, embodying a vision of Islamic civilisation that integrated the spiritual with the practical.

Today, the DCA revives this legacy, offering a sustainable and inclusive model for contemporary community spaces in the United States.

Timeless blueprint for community life

The roots of the kulliye concept stretch deep into Islamic history, tracing back to Medina, the city of the Prophet Muhammad.

As the first Muslim city, Medina served as a model where religion was seamlessly interwoven with daily life, cultivating a virtuous community akin to Al-Farabi’s vision of the “Virtuous City.”

The Ottoman Empire further refined this model, establishing kulliyes as the centrepiece of urban life.

Structures like the Suleymaniye Kulliye in Istanbul, commissioned by the Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and designed by the renowned architect Sinan, represent the pinnacle of this tradition.

At the heart of a kulliye is the mosque, its spiritual nucleus, surrounded by essential structures like madrasas, libraries, public baths, marketplaces, and hospitals.

These complexes were not merely functional but symbolised a worldview that integrated the spiritual, intellectual, and material dimensions of life.

Each component of the kulliye contributed to the well-being of the community, reflecting the Islamic principle of unity in harmony.

Kulliyes were not only architectural marvels but also socio-economic hubs, sustained through waqf (charitable endowments) that funded education, healthcare, and social welfare.

The kulliyes also reflected the philanthropic spirit of Ottoman-Turkish civilisation, as Ottoman sultans and sultana mothers established numerous kulliyes, public fountains, canals in the Hijaz, and even animal hospitals like the Gurabahane-i Laklakan, a sanctuary for treating sick storks.

Today, the Diyanet Center of America, situated just 21 kilometres (13 miles) from Washington, D.C., revives the spirit of the kulliye tradition on American soil.

Built over a 427-square-metre (4,600-square-foot) area, this architectural marvel blends traditional Turkish design with modern technology, creating a sustainable and functional space.

At its heart, the DCA features a breathtaking mosque, reminiscent of Istanbul’s classical architecture, but beyond its domes and minarets lies a dynamic ecosystem designed to meet the diverse needs of its community.

“The DCA is more than just an architectural complex; it is a non-gated kulliye that embodies Rumi’s inclusive vision, serving as a divine ground for building bridges between diverse communities where people of all backgrounds feel at home,” says Fatih Kanca, Chairman of the DCA.

Integrating spiritual and material needs

The mosque is surrounded by a cultural centre, exhibition halls, seminar rooms, sports facilities, an Ottoman-style hammam, traditional Turkish houses, a teahouse, a grocery market, a gift shop, and a restaurant serving Ottoman-Turkish cuisine.

These spaces foster communal engagement while ensuring economic sustainability, echoing the Ottoman waqf system that historically supported kulliyes.

Through initiatives like the Montessori Program, Hifz Program, and Sunday School, the DCA nurtures the next generation, ensuring Islamic values and virtues remain integral in their upbringing.

“I enjoy volunteering in DCA programs for reverts, women, and children, which provide spiritual guidance, community support, and meaningful activities that foster a sense of belonging,” says Luqman Abdullah, a revert Muslim.

In this inclusive environment, attendees experience the serenity of Islam, finding a space that nurtures both faith and community.

Adnan Zaber, an engineer at NASA, just a few kilometres from DCA says: “I have always felt a strong sense of belonging. The open and welcoming environment ensures that everyone—whether new to Islam, a lifelong Muslim, or a visitor simply seeking to learn more—feels at home.”

Others share similar sentiments.

“As an architect and a mother of two young children, raising them as Turkish American Muslims in a predominantly Christian society, I deeply appreciate the importance of such spaces,” says Ece Kilic.

She emphasises how the DCA fosters a sense of belonging by integrating faith, culture, and community into everyday life, ensuring that children grow up in an environment that nurtures their identity while embracing diversity and inclusion.

Additionally, through exhibitions, conferences, and workshops on Turkish and Islamic art, the DCA reinforces cultural identity within the diaspora, ensuring it is not just a place of worship but a thriving centre for education, culture, and dialogue.

Sustainability and modernity

One of the DCA’s most notable features is its balance between sustainability and modern functionality. Beneath the complex lies a massive parking garage, addressing accessibility challenges.

Facilities like swimming pools and sports complexes blend seamlessly with traditional architecture, showcasing a successful integration of heritage and innovation.

By effortlessly combining traditional design with modern functionality, the DCA emerges as a pioneering model in suburban planning. It shows how historical structures like the kulliye can be adapted for modern communities, blending Ottoman-Turkish aesthetics with technology to bridge tradition and contemporary life.

The DCA is more than an architectural marvel; it is a showcase of Ottoman-Turkish cultural heritage. Inspired by 16th-century Ottoman architecture, the mosque and its surrounding facilities visually and symbolically reflect the richness of Islamic civilisation.

Serving as both an identity marker for Muslims in America and a bridge between historical roots and modern values, the DCA showcases Islamic civilisation to a broader audience through its functional and symbolic architecture.

As Fatih Kanca put it, “By embracing contemporary challenges and evolving to meet modern needs, the DCA has become a pioneering hub of religious diplomacy, promoting Islam’s message of peace.”

The Diyanet Center of America is more than just an architectural marvel -- it is a living testament to the enduring relevance of the Ottoman kulliye tradition.

By bridging the past and the future, it offers a compelling vision of sustainable, inclusive, and spiritually enriching community spaces, connecting the US Muslim community to its rich heritage while exemplifying sustainable and inclusive urban development.

In an era where urban life often isolates rather than connects, the DCA revitalises the timeless kulliye ethos, fostering social bonds, intellectual growth, and spiritual fulfilment.

It is not just a place of worship but a sanctuary where faith, culture, and community flourish together – an inspiration for community spaces in the modern world.