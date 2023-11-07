Nestled in the heart of Istanbul, the Ottoman Archives is not merely a repository of historical documents but a portal to a bygone era, a testament to the enduring legacy of the Ottoman Empire.

As you step into the hallowed halls of the Ottoman Archives, located in Istanbul’s Kagithane distict, you're immediately enveloped by a whiff of ancient parchment, a whisper from centuries past. It is the biggest, most important repository of records from the Ottoman era in Istanbul.

Here, amid a treasure trove of meticulously preserved records, the visitor embarks on a journey through the annals of one of the world's most influential and enduring empires. This repository, often described as the "memory of the Ottoman Empire", is where the intricate tapestry of life during the empire is preserved for posterity.

It's where emperors' decrees, land deeds, court records, military orders, decrees by rulers and even personal correspondences between rulers come together to narrate an epic story. Yet, beyond its historical significance, this archive represents the importance of preserving the past, making history accessible and forging an unbroken link with our collective memory. The Ottoman Archives is not just a place — it's a portal to the past, where history comes alive, resonating echoes of the Empire.

“The largest document collection in the inventory of the State Archives Presidency is the Ottoman Archives documents. This great heritage, which was transferred from the Ottoman Empire to the Republic of Türkiye, is preserved at the Ottoman Archives Complex in Istanbul, in accordance with the conditions of the age and international standards. There are approximately 100 million documents and 400 thousand notebooks here.” says Prof Ugur Unal, Head of the State Archives of the Turkish Presidency, to TRT World.

One of the remarkable features of the Ottoman Archives is the diversity of documents it holds. It goes beyond merely recounting the empire's political history to unveil the intricate tapestry of life within the empire.

To navigate this extensive archive effectively, one must possess a solid understanding of the Ottoman Turkish language and script. Written in Arabic script, it was the language of administration in the empire.

“The collapse of the Ottoman Empire led to the foundation of over 40 modern States on its territories. Records of the regions where these States were founded are also in this archive. The writing of history of regions such as the Balkans, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, areas north of the Black Sea and the Caucasus, will remain incomplete if the Ottoman Archives is not consulted. Consulting the Ottoman Archives will remain an essential and integral part of writing mediaeval history in the context of interstate relations. It isn’t an archive only for Turks, but for the whole world,” adds Unal.

Some documents in the Archives’ staggering collection stand out for their historical significance. For example, imperial firmans (royal decrees), documents that are not merely of historical interest; but which continue to influence contemporary affairs, including legal understanding and disputes. The Ottoman Archives has been instrumental in clarifying property disputes, particularly in territories that once fell under Ottoman rule. That includes, crucially, Palestinians reclaiming ownership of land grabbed by Israelis.

One can also find documents that reveal the vivid cultural tapestry of the Empire. Manuscripts detailing the works of philosophers, poets, historians as well as religious texts, provide insights into the intellectual climate of the time. Exquisite, illustrated manuscripts, known as tezhip, demonstrate the artistic sophistication of Ottoman scribes.

“In the context of archives, there are few across the world that can be compared to the Ottoman Archives. Incidentally, all of them are remnants of past empires. Almost all of them are located in major European capitals that were centres of empires in the past centuries. The vast majority of these empires completed the institutionalisation of their respective archives in the 19th century, just like ours did. The archives of England, France, Prussia (Germany), Russia and the Netherlands all have the feature we mentioned,” says Unal to TRT World.

Researchers and historians from around the world make a beeline to the Istanbul State Archives and other complementary libraries and museums in the city. They meticulously decipher ancient documents to shed light on historical mysteries, reconstruct the past and contribute to a deeper understanding of Ottoman history and its enduring influence on the modern world.