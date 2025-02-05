Russia and Ukraine announced they carried out another exchange of prisoners of war, with each side returning 150 servicemen.

"On February 5, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 150 prisoners of war from the armed forces of Ukraine were released," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that all returning Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact their families.

"All released servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defence," the statement added.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange in a Telegram post.

"Today is a good day for all of us. We are bringing home 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity –– soldiers, sergeants, and officers. Among them are naval forces personnel captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as members of the Air Force, Air Assault and Ground Forces, National Guard, border guards, territorial defence fighters, and a police officer. They come from different frontlines, but they share one thing in common: they fought for Ukraine," he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its mediation efforts.