UK's top diplomat visits Ukraine with new aid announcement against Russia
UK foreign secretary David Lammy is visiting Ukraine and will announce over $68 million in aid, reinforcing Britain’s commitment to Ukraine’s fight against Russia and long-term recovery.
Britain pledges continued military and financial support for Ukraine. / Photo: AFP
February 5, 2025

Britain's foreign secretary David Lammy, in a visit to Ukraine, will announce a further $68.7 million in financial support to help put it in the "strongest position possible".

During his visit on Wednesday, the second since he became foreign minister last year, Lammy will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government figures to discuss how Britain and international partners can continue to support Ukraine.

Lammy's visit comes as Kiev tries to establish close relations with the new administration of US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year-old war with Russia.

"Our support for Ukraine remains unbreakable," Lammy said. "We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond."

The foreign office said Britain would provide three million pounds for deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria, with whom Ukraine wants to restore relations after the ouster of Bashar al Assad, a close Russian ally.

Ukraine, a global producer and exporter of grain and oilseeds, sent its first batch of food aid to Syria in December.

As part of the new financial package, 17 million pounds will go to innovative energy projects, 10 million to help the recovery of Ukrainian businesses and 25 million to support family and community-based services, the foreign office said.

Britain has committed 977 million pounds in support to Ukraine and the region since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. It has also committed to provide 3 billion pounds of annual military support for as long as it is needed.

SOURCE:Reuters
