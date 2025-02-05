TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish defence giant Aselsan opens office in Oman
Aselsan's presence in Muscat is expected to offer new opportunities for bilateral knowledge transfer and capacity-building activities.
Turkish defence giant Aselsan opens office in Oman
The opening ceremony was held with the participation of Türkiye's Defence Industries chief Haluk Gorgun (centre), Türkiye's Ambassador to Muscat Muhammet Hekimoglu (right) and Ahmet Akyol, General Manager of ASELSAN (left). / Photo: AA
February 5, 2025

Aselsan, one of Türkiye's leading defence companies, has opened an office in Oman, a Gulf nation.

"The new office opened in Muscat, the capital of Oman, will be part of Aselsan's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Gulf region, which currently has offices and subsidiaries in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan," the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Oman office will contribute to Aselsan's global advancement as it produces the best products in its field, develops game-changing technologies, and expands its exports, the statement added.

"Aselsan's presence in Oman will offer new opportunities for knowledge transfer and capacity-building activities between the two countries," it noted.

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing advanced defence solutions and developing partnerships in the Gulf region. Our Muscat office will focus on marketing and trade," said Ahmet Akyol, Aselsan's CEO and president.

"We are excited to contribute to the security and technological advancement of Oman, as well as neighbouring countries, through the development of Aselsan technologies, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive after-sales support to end users."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us