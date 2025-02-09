WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple casualties in Mexico bus accident, forensics underway
The company operating the bus has said it was also collaborating with authorities on the investigation.
Multiple casualties in Mexico bus accident, forensics underway
The accident occurred Saturday morning in the town of Escarcega. / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2025

A collision involving a bus and a truck left several people dead in southern Mexico, though local authorities have not yet given an official toll.

The accident occurred Saturday morning in the town of Escarcega when a bus travelling between the resort city of Cancun and the state of Tabasco collided with a truck when it came into its lane.

Authorities said nine people were injured and being treated in different hospitals, while local media reported at least 41 killed, showing images of the bus engulfed in flames.

But "we do not have an exact number of people who died," said Elisa Hernandez, the government secretary of Campeche state where Escarcega is located.

"We are very sorry for the accident that occurred this morning," said the governor of the state of Tabasco, Javier May, on the social media network X.

"We are coordinating with federal and Campeche authorities for the required attention," he added.

By evening, Tabasco state's attorney general office released a statement saying it was working with Campeche authorities and the forensic sciences directorate "to carry out genetic tests that facilitate the identification of the victims."

"Our condolences go out to the affected families," it said in a post.

The company operating the bus said it was also collaborating with authorities on the investigation.

"We have lost very dear colleagues as well as clients and friends," it said in a statement. "We appreciate their solidarity and understanding in this difficult time."

RelatedMexico road accident claims 14 lives, injures dozens
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us