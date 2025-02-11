WORLD
Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza plan, call it 'war declaration'
Palestinian groups have called the US president's proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza as an act of war, demanding action from Arab leaders and the international community.
Palestinian resistance grows as Trump's Gaza takeover proposal sparks outrage. / Photo: AA
February 11, 2025

Palestinian groups have denounced US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and relocate its residents as a "declaration of war” aimed at uprooting Palestinians from their land.

"Trump's recent statements reflect the true face of the American-Zionist partnership in the aggression on our people," reads a statement by the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, an umbrella for most Palestinian groups.

The committee said Trump's plan serves as "a new declaration of war to uproot our people from Gaza."

The groups called on the upcoming Arab summit on Feb. 27 to "take practical and direct steps, and play a vital and effective role against (Trump's) criminal plans."

"The steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and inside Israel requires direct political and material support to strengthen their resistance and establish them on their land," they said.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza,” proposing that parts of the enclave be allocated to other Middle Eastern countries for reconstruction.

Trump's threats 'have no value'

US President Trump's statement was widely rejected by the international community, including all Arab countries, and many of the European countries.

A senior Hamas official has said that US President Donald Trump must remember that the only way to bring home Israeli captives is to respect the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that both parties must respect, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri toldReuters.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
