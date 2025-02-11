President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, making official visits to Malaysia and Indonesia as part of Türkiye’s Asia Anew initiative.

Launched in 2019, the policy seeks to expand Ankara’s economic, political, and strategic engagement across the Asian region.

President Erdogan’s talks centred on strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, technology, education, disaster management, media and post-conflict rehabilitative measures.

During a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Erdogan received strong praise.

Ibrahim described him as "a leader of the Muslim world, a defender of justice, a spokesman for human rights, and a leader who tirelessly strives for fair outcomes on the global stage."

Experts say Erdogan’s visit is viewed as a significant step in Türkiye’s broader push to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia and that the tour aligns with Ankara’s evolving geopolitical priorities.

“Erdogan’s visit to Indonesia and Malaysia is a key part of Türkiye’s “Asia Anew” initiative to deepen ties with Asian economies,” Dr Murat Yas, an assistant professor at Marmara University and a fellow at the Istanbul-based think tank Institute Social, told TRT World.

Dr Yas highlighted the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit, supported by Türkiye, Malaysia, and Pakistan, as an early marker of Ankara’s ambition to forge the “creation of an alternative leadership framework for the Muslim world.

Expanding bilateral cooperation

Türkiye is deepening ties with Malaysia and Indonesia—both key players in ASEAN, BRICS, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Developing-8 (D-8).

“Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto play key roles in advancing regional cooperation and supporting Türkiye’s vision for a resilient Muslim world,” Dr Yas said.

Strengthening economic ties

Türkiye’s economic ties with Indonesia and Malaysia have seen remarkable growth in recent years, facilitated by free trade agreements (FTAs) that have streamlined market access and reduced tariffs and improved market access.

“Trade relations between Türkiye, Indonesia, and Malaysia have grown significantly, supported by FTAs that bolster cooperation in key sectors like agriculture, technology, and defense,” Dr Yas said.

Bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and its Southeast Asian counterparts has expanded considerably, with bilateral trade volume increasing from $3.1 billion to $7 billion between 2019 and 2023.

Post-conflict leadership and reconstruction

Beyond trade and investment, Erdogan’s agenda includes discussions on regional conflicts, particularly in Palestine and Syria.

“The solutions offered by Western powers have consistently failed to bring about lasting resolutions,” Dr Yas said.

Erdogan’s visit comes amid worsening crises in Gaza and conflict zones elsewhere, where diplomatic efforts remain crucial in fostering peace and rebuilding war-torn regions.

Dr Yas emphasised the necessity of coordinated action through platforms such as the OIC and D-8 to address humanitarian needs and support post-conflict reconstruction.

Türkiye, Indonesia, and Malaysia are positioning themselves as leading voices in advocating for post-conflict reconstruction and humanitarian aid.

“These platforms could be leveraged to coordinate efforts among Muslim-majority countries to hold Israel accountable for the extensive economic damage in Gaza, advocating for reparations and sustainable reconstruction efforts,” Dr Yas said.

He suggested that a collaborative initiative, modelled on the IraqDevelopment Road project, could be explored to enhance economic stability and infrastructure development in conflict-affected regions.

Erdogan’s Asia-Pacific tour continues

Following his engagements in Kuala Lumpur, Erdogan will travel to Jakarta for further discussions on trade and regional security. His Asia-Pacific tour will conclude with a visit to Islamabad, underlining Türkiye’s deepening engagement with key partners in the region.

In Kuala Lumpur, Erdogan was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumakli, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and key advisers such as Binali Yildirim and Akif Cagatay Kilic.

With Türkiye’s growing engagement in Asia, Erdogan’s visit underscores Ankara’s ambitions to deepen its strategic footprint in the region while fostering stronger economic and diplomatic ties with key partners.