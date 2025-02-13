Blending the city’s rich history with art, The Troia and Canakkale Miniature Exhibition features 52 entirely original miniature paintings, created by Sevim and her students who attended his specialised course.

Sevim, who is an official artist of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, emphasised their goal of capturing the beauty of Canakkale through the delicate art of miniature painting.

“These works took 15 years to complete,” she explained. “I focus solely on Troy miniatures. The late Prof Dr Manfred Osman Korfmann, head of the Troy excavation team, once told me, ‘Since you’ve mastered this technique, use it to tell Troy’s story.’

That inspired my path. But I also asked my students to contribute, and they graciously joined me. It is an honour to show the beauty of Canakkale through this art form. We hope that through our work we can connect our city with others, even across borders."

Explaining the intricate process behind creating miniatures, Sevim said:

“First, we select a subject and gather historical details. Then, we spend two to three months designing the piece. Once the design is finalised, we begin the actual painting. We use specialised paper, Petersburg paints, and brushes imported from Russia.

We also incorporate 24-carat gold, as miniature painting is traditionally a palace art. In that sense, these works can be seen as jewellery. Each piece takes about eight to nine months to complete," she added.