As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aircraft landed at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase past midnight, Pakistan’s top leadership – from President Asif Ali Zardari to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – were lined up to greet him, demonstrating the importance they give to their relations with Türkiye and the Turkish leader.

The red-carpet welcome accorded to President Erdogan should not come as a surprise. Türkiye remains among a few countries that historically enjoy undisputed goodwill among all sections of Pakistan.

This bond of friendship and brotherhood cuts across the political divide. Whether it is Pakistan’s ruling political parties, the opposition or the man on the street, they all are on the same page when it comes to celebrating their country’s close relations with Türkiye.

The reason for this strong connection remains rooted in history when the Muslims of the subcontinent launched the Caliphate Movement (1919-24) in support of Türkiye after the end of the First World War with an aim to preserve the authority of the Ottoman Sultan as the Caliph of Islam.

The Turks never forgot this gesture, while Pakistanis continue to cherish their religious, cultural and linguistic relations with Türkiye in the rollercoaster world of international diplomacy.

The fact that the word Urdu – the national language of Pakistan – is derived from the Turkish language highlights the closeness of the peoples of the two countries.

Erdogan, leading Türkiye for nearly two-and-a-half decades – first as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and then as president from 2014 to date – is admired in Pakistan as a great friend and a strong leader championing many Muslim causes across the globe.

Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause under President Erdogan’s leadership in the wake of India’s controversial decision to abolish the special status of this region in August 2019 is only one of the many issues where both these countries work hand-in-hand.

Similarly, Pakistan stands with Türkiye in all its regional disputes, including the issue of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Pakistan and Türkiye were the biggest backers of Azerbaijan during the Karabakh War.

A shot in the arm of ailing economy

The two countries also enjoy close defence cooperation, trade ties and people-to-people contact, which have expanded and deepened in recent years.

In recent years, Türkiye has emerged as the number one tourist destination for many Pakistanis.

This rock-solid relationship has got a further boost with President Erdogan's latest visit to Islamabad. On the first day of this two-day trip, the two countries signed several agreements in various sectors to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

The highlight of the visit remains the seventh session of the Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council – the highest decision-making forum on bilateral economic matters.

After the signing ceremony, President Erdogan said the two countries signed a total of 24 agreements and MoUs (memoranda of understanding) in the fields of trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family, and social services, along with science, banking, education, defence, and health.

“In the seventh session of our council, which we just concluded, we have agreed to further strengthen our relation,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while welcoming the honourable guest, said that Türkiye has stood by Pakistan “through thick and thin, during earthquakes and floods”.

Related Türkiye, Pakistan set to deepen ties as Erdogan visits South Asian ally

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, my government and myself, would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to Pakistan, to your second home. It is wonderful to have you after five years.”

In this visit, the two sides also focused on boosting trade, which currently hovers at around $1.4 billion – in which Türkiye enjoys a surplus.

Pakistan and Türkiye, which signed the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 2023, are now aiming to expand the list of their tradeable goods by removing bottlenecks choking trade volumes.

In a bid to boost the trade volumes to $5 billion, the two sides are reviewing their non-tariff barriers, subsidies’ structure and customs operations.

Pakistan is also looking to attract foreign investment in a bid to trigger growth as major domestic and foreign investors remain on the sidelines because of the simmering political uncertainty and threats of terrorism in parts of the country.

Turkish investment, as promised by President Erdogan, would be a shot in the arm for Pakistan’s ailing economy.

Diplomatic experts say that President Erdogan’s visit reflects Türkiye’s strategic interest in strengthening ties with Islamabad by developing cooperation in various sectors.

Brothers in arms

The two countries already have close defence ties, with Türkiye emerging as the second-biggest arms seller to Pakistan after China.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) 2023 reports said that 11 percent of Pakistan’s arms imports come from Türkiye.

The defence partnership between the two countries has expanded with joint projects such as Milgem warships, aircraft modernisation, and drone acquisitions, deepening and expanding military collaboration.

Both Pakistan and Türkiye have often faced arms sales restrictions from Western suppliers. This has forced the two countries to develop their indigenous defence production and seek partnerships outside the Western bloc.

Defence sources say that high-level military engagements, joint-training programmes, and defence manufacturing agreements have now become integral in the relations of the two countries.

But it is not just the hard power of military and trade and investment that brings the countries closer.

In recent years, Türkiye’s growing soft power in the form of its television dramas – from contemporary romantic sagas to historical ones such as Dirilis: Ertugrul and Magnificent Century – have been mega hits in Pakistan.

Already, artists from the two countries have launched ambitious joint projects to produce content – a sector with all the potential to grow and expand.

President Erdogan’s high-profile visit to Pakistan will go a long way in further cementing the close brotherly ties, offering a win-win situation to both sides.