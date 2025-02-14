Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC, has added a new layer to the evolving dynamics of US-India relations.

Thursday's significant exchange came at a time when both countries are navigating strategic cooperation and diplomatic tensions.

Modi, who is on an official visit to the US aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, met with President Donald Trump later on Thursday.

The Indian premier, known to have close ties to Gabbard, praised her as a "long-time votary of India–USA friendship," in an apparent nod to her well-documented engagement with the Indian-American community.

Pertinently, Modi was the first foreign leader to meet the newly confirmed DNI, who serves as the head of the United States Intelligence Community, which includes all 18 intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The meeting took place against the backdrop of deepening security and intelligence cooperation between the US and India.

"The discussions touched on enhancing bilateral intelligence cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, emerging threats, and strategic intelligence sharing," India's External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

'That will happen'

However, even as the two leaders spoke about commonalities, another matter loomed large in the background — the US investigation into an alleged assassination plot linked to an Indian intelligence officer.

On October 17, 2024, the US charged Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer, with allegedly directing a foiled plot to assassinate an American citizen who advocates for Khalistan — an independent Sikh state in India.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York registered serious "murder-for-hire and money laundering charges" against Yadav for trying to kill Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

According to a news report in the Indian news siteThe Wire, Yadav was an officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the foreign intelligence agency of India.

The issue surfaced briefly during Thursday's joint press conference by Trump and Modi at the White House. When asked about the role of Gabbard and the likely presence of Indian supporters of Khalistan on US soil, as well as the possibility of their extradition to India, the US President curtly responded, "Yes, that will happen."

A balancing act

Since October 2024, the 'Panun case' has put a strain on US-India relations, with the Biden administration pressing New Delhi for accountability. Last month, India announced that a high-powered government probe had recommended "legal action" against "an individual".

The key question now is whether the US under Trump administration will press forward with its investigation and potential legal action against Indian officials.

Modi's US visit has reignited speculation in Washington, over whether the Trump administration might seek a diplomatic resolution rather than pursuing the case in court.

Analysts also note that while strategic interests dictate close cooperation, the legal dimensions of the case remain unresolved.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC News), the pressure now seems certain to disappear, with Washington ready to accept the theory that all blame rests on one Indian official — the alleged rogue agent Vikash "Vikas" Yadav.

As this unfolds, critics highlight Gabbard's past engagement with pro-Sangh elements (ideological parent of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party that advocates for Hindutva, a far-right concept that envisions India as a Hindu nation).

A 2019 detailed profile in The Interceptnoted that "Gabbard was embraced early on by pro-Modi elements of the Hindu-American diaspora."

However, Gabbard has consistently defended her engagement, arguing she supports pluralism and has sought to build bridges between the US and India.

The critics argue that her non-traditional approach could inject fresh thinking into the intelligence community’s handling of global security challenges.

Growing bonhomie

In an interview late last year with India Today magazine, Gabbard said that Trump's personal rapport with Modi would be a significant asset in navigating challenges, further strengthening diplomatic ties.

At Thursday's White House press conference, Modi remarked, "The people of America are well aware of President Trump's motto 'MAGA - Make America Great Again.'

The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'mega partnership for prosperity'."

Trump added that New Delhi has committed to increasing its purchases of US energy, weapons, and civil nuclear technology, emphasising that ties between the two nations will strengthen.

The warmth of their exchange signals a desire for continued strategic cooperation, experts say. The former director of Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Ward Elcock, says there is a convergence of interests and ideology between Modi and Trump, and indeed among right-wing populist movements around the world.

"I think that we probably can count less on the Americans taking a tough line with the Indian government in the near future," he told CBC News.